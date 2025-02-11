On February 11, 2025, Netflix aired the final two episodes of Single’s Inferno 4, bringing an end to another season filled with romance, heartbreak, and unexpected choices. As contestants made their final selections, the show wrapped up with four couples successfully leaving the island together.

However, one pairing that left viewers divided was Bae Ji-yeon’s decision to leave with Kim Tae-hwan, a choice that sparked widespread disappointment among fans. By the final episode, the following couples had successfully formed:

Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan

Arin and Kook Dong-ho

Hye-jin and An Jong-hoon

Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo

Throughout the season, many viewers were invested in Ji-yeon’s storyline and believed she deserved a partner who truly prioritized her. While Tae-hwan consistently showed interest in her, fans noticed a pattern of behavior that seemed self-centered.

This became especially apparent during their trip to Paradise, where Ji-yeon later admitted that she often felt ignored. She expressed frustration over how Tae-hwan dominated conversations by talking about himself and walked ahead without waiting for her.

Many viewers interpreted this as a lack of emotional connection and were hoping she would either leave alone or choose a different partner. An X user, @bananapjh wrote,

"how iconic would it be if jiyeon didnt choose taehwan. u deserve better girrllll."

Social media was flooded with strong reactions. Many fans believed that Ji-yeon should have chosen herself over Tae-hwan, expressing their frustration online.

"I hope Jiyeon find a better man. She deserves the best, especially someone who take her dream into consideration," a fan commented.

"still a narcissist till the end lmao," a viewer added.

"lmao i feel like jiyeon has just no any other choice and just wants to leave that inferno with a guy atleast," a user wrote.

"But hope she knows that man is a narcissist. Like cuz he knows that bec she’s interested to him, he gave her the bare minimum a trap," another person added.

Adding to the discussion was Single’s Inferno panelist and former contestant Kim Jin-young (Dex). Earlier in the season, Dex had mentioned that if he were participating this year, he would have pursued Ji-yeon. During the finale, as Ji-yeon made her choice, Dex’s facial expression suggested disappointment, which fans quickly noticed.

Some Single’s Inferno viewers jokingly suggested that he should reach out to Ji-yeon after the show, fueling speculation about whether the two might connect outside of the Inferno.

"season was a tiny bit bland but im just glad jiyeon storyline wasnt relegated to the tan girl who gets ignored, tehwan def slow and they def got no longevity after the show but atleast she had a good time. dex better slide in those dms," an X user wrote.

"Jiyeon should have ended up with dex," a netizen mentioned.

All about Bae Ji-yeon, Kim Tae-hwan, and the finale of Single’s Inferno 4

The final day on the island of Single’s Inferno 4 was filled with emotional moments as contestants prepared for their last decisions. Some had already made up their minds, while others wrestled with uncertainty. As the day unfolded, conversations took place between contestants trying to find clarity before the final selection.

For Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan, their final discussion attempted to address previous concerns. Tae-hwan reassured Ji-yeon of his sincerity, and while she appeared to have some lingering doubts, she ultimately chose to leave with him.

During the finale of Single’s Inferno 4, the contestants also had their long-awaited reveal moment, where they finally shared their real ages and professions. Tae-hwan, a model and nightclub owner, had initially drawn admiration from viewers, but his reserved nature and tendency to focus on himself had caused many to grow skeptical about his relationship with Ji-yeon. Meanwhile, Ji-yeon, a model and spatial designer, was a fan-favorite for her elegance and sincerity.

As the final choices were made, the confirmed couples left the island together, while others parted ways, concluding another season of Single’s Inferno. With the show now over, fans are already looking forward to Single’s Inferno 5, hoping for new connections, more balanced screen time, and a season that delivers even more engaging moments.

