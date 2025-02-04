Netflix’s hit reality dating show Single's Inferno 4 has been stirring up intense discussions among viewers, especially with the release of episodes 9 and 10 on February 4, 2025. The latest installment continued the drama-filled journey of the contestants as they navigated their romantic connections.

While many were eager to see how the relationships progressed, one pairing in particular, of Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon, became a major talking point for all new reasons. The newly released episodes highlighted an apparent shift in Tae-hwan and Ji-yeon’s dynamic, with Ji-yeon later revealing that she felt ignored during their time together in Paradise. She said,

"I think he really likes talking about his job. it’s always “i did this, i did that” but he never asks about me so i got kind of tired near the end. During times when we're supposed to walk together, he'd walk ahead without caring about me and when he went skating, he didn't care much about me and had fun all by himself."

Fans of Single's Inferno 4, who had initially rooted for their connection, were left disappointed, accusing Tae-hwan of displaying self-centered behavior. An X user, @Mariayaaaaaaaaa, wrote,

"i really thought this season finally had something that makes sense bec of jiyeon & taehwan and yet, he ended up being a disappointment we were right about him being a narcissist hays this season is such a MESS."

Others also joined in to share similar thoughts.

"TEHWAN ARE YOU SHY STUPID SELFCENTERED OR ALL OF THE ABOVE...," a fan wrote.

"Jiyeon's dream is to be a good wife and have a good family. Taehwan's dream is to focus on work and prefer to be single. It's natural that Jiyeon feels that Taehwan is not sincere,their dreams are both opposite," another viewer commented.

"Reasons why they have less screen time than the other couples: He keeps talking about himself AND he does not talk that much/not curious about Jiyeon. Lol. What a twist HAHAHAHAH," a netizen added.

Many viewers pointed out that he seemed more focused on discussing his achievements rather than showing interest in Ji-yeon, leading to backlash across social media.

"I'm sorry But jiyeon deserves a man who truly cares about her, not just for show. He just doesn't want to be alone Bro, talk less about yourself. I support you jiyeon," an X user wrote.

"Yeah, he's stuck on his own highlights—find someone who listens to your stories too," a netizen remarked.

"He is self absorbed . Girl can’t be with someone that only think about themselves," a user mentioned.

More about Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon in Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno 4 has maintained its reputation as a thrilling mix of romance and competition, drawing attention for its intriguing cast dynamics. Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan were among the three couples who secured a date in Paradise, with their ice-skating outing initially seeming promising.

However, Ji-yeon later shared that she felt disconnected from Tae-hwan, explaining that he spent most of their time together talking about himself rather than engaging with her. She also mentioned moments where he walked ahead without acknowledging her, further reinforcing the feeling of neglect.

Kim Tae-hwan, a model-turned-reality star, also owns a nightclub in Itaewon, Seoul, which he mentioned during the show. While he initially gained favor with viewers for his quiet charm and strong interest in Ji-yeon, the latest episodes revealed a different side to their dynamic.

Bae Ji-yeon, on the other hand, has been a fan-favorite contestant of Single's Inferno 4, admired for her elegance and sincerity. As a model and spatial designer, she brought a unique presence to the show, offering a refreshing contrast to the entertainment industry-heavy cast.

Throughout this season of Single's Inferno 4, she is portrayed as someone looking for a meaningful relationship, making her discontent with Tae-hwan’s behavior all the more disappointing for fans.

Beyond the romance and conflicts, Single's Inferno 4 has also faced criticism for its editing choices, particularly regarding screen time distribution. Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan, despite being fan favorites, received noticeably less attention in earlier episodes.

Now, with only two episodes of Single's Inferno 4 left, viewers are eager to see whether the remaining couples will solidify their relationships or if unexpected twists will shake things up once again.

As Single's Inferno 4 approaches its finale, the drama surrounding Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan has added another layer of intrigue to an already unpredictable season. Whether their connection improves or fades completely, one thing is certain—fans are watching closely.

