"Are we serious"- Fans celebrate as 'SEVENTEEN Right Here World Tour' set to hit theaters in April

On March 5, 2025, Pledis Entertainment officially announced that SEVENTEEN Right Here World Tour will hit the cinemas worldwide from April 2, 2025. The limited screenings will begin from the mentioned date, and the tickets will be available for sale from March 12 at 8 am PT.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the website svtrightthereincinemas.com, the forthcoming project will showcase unforgettable moments from the SEVENTEEN's Right Here World Tour, followed by the concert which started in Goyang. It will feature the complete setlist of the concert, including the special version of Fear, and live performances of Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled), and Ash.

It will also feature the onscreen chemistry of the three units, namely, Hip-Hop, Performance, and Vocal. Subsequently, the news about the documentary hitting the theater circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans expressed excitement about the upcoming project, and an X user tweeted:

Ad

"Are we serious? That's awesome! SEVENTEEN's 'Right Here World Tour' in cinemas will be an incredible experience for fans who want to see the performance up close."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated they could not wait to watch the band's concert on the big screen.

"AHHH CANT WAIT!!! THIS IS GOING TO BE THE THIRD TIME I’VE SEEN THEM THE CINEMASSS SEVENTEEN YOUR TALKING ALL MY MONEY," a fan reacted.

"Exciting news for SEVENTEEN fans! Their 'Right Here World Tour' will be hitting cinemas in April, offering a chance to experience the concert on the big screen," a fan shared.

Ad

"Great i can relive the best two weeks of my life again," a fan commented.

Netizens mentioned that they could not wait for the release date of the upcoming project.

"SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR IN CINEMAS COMING SOON IN SM CINEMAS AND AYALA MALLS," a user reacted.

"See you my artist of the year," a user shared.

Ad

"I'm excited. Can't wait for the release," a user commented.

More about SEVENTEEN

Ad

The group features thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They made their official debut on May 26, 2015, with the mini-album 17 Carat. It was released through Pledis Entertainment. The record featured five tracks, including Shining Diamond, Adore U, Ah Yeah, Jam Jam, and 20.

In recent news, the group released their 12th mini album, Spill the Feels, on October 14, 2024, through Pledis Entertainment. It was distributed by YG Plus and HYBE. The record featured six tracks, including Eyes on You, Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled), 1 to 13, Candy, Rain, and Water.

Ad

The group members Hoshi and Woozi are set to release their single Beam on March 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback