"Are they talking about Lisa or Felix" - Jungkook fan's plea to clarify dating rumors under BLACKPINK & Stray Kids idols' new post sparks reactions

On October 14, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s latest Instagram post unexpectedly turned into one of the most talked-about topics online. It happened after a fan comment appeared under her photo with Stray Kids’ Felix. The post included pictures from her recent attendance at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week showcase. It also showed her posing in a stylish look alongside fellow ambassador Felix. However, one comment from a self-identified BTS Jungkook fan quickly caught everyone’s attention. The fan wrote an emotional plea asking Lisa to reveal whether she had ever dated Jungkook. The user claimed they had been “crying since yesterday” and couldn’t eat because of the uncertainty.According to the viral screenshot, the fan commented:&quot;Please tell me if vou are dating Jungkook or have dated him before because I can't stand it anymore I've been crying since yesterday and I haven't eaten anything. Please tell me if you love him or if he loves you.&quot;The exaggerated tone of the message immediately went viral. It sparked confusion and laughter across social media.An X user, @piiniirett, wrote,&quot;Help are they talking about Felix or Lisa 😭 &quot;Mims - 24 @piiniirettLINK@yongboooked Help are they talking about Felix or Lisa 😭Fans on X joked about whether the comment was meant for Lisa or Felix since both idols have had humorous fan-shipping rumors with Jungkook at different times.oliver @xsolddttLINKWhy do people think Felix and Lisa are dating? Felix is literally dating Jungkookruby @villsane_LINK@yongboooked Is she talking about flx or lisa cuz both had dating rumours with jk 😭😭😭fei ☾ •HOMAIKA 2025• @hyunnnlixieLINKare they asking to felix or lisa?Others simply called the situation peak fandom chaos. Some even mentioned that it might be an edit.sam | (no more trainee) JIAHAO 🌹🖤✨ @leezharnoLINKFelix needs to clear the rumors and actually tell them that he is in fact dating Jungkook 😌🫦gigi gojo 🐳 @polartaegiLINKtwo minutes and zero likes... mama that's you i fearJoana ⁷ 💜🐰 @btsladybugLINK@yongboooked This has 42k likes? Are you people being serious? 😅 The screenshot was taken 2 minute after the comment! At least don’t make it obvious it was you that commented. The second hand embarrassment…Liskook’s long-running fan culture, Lisa and Felix’s viral friendship, and ongoing group activitiesAgain, the incident reignited conversations around the “Liskook” or “Lizkook” ship. For those unaware, the tag is a fan-created pairing between BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. It has persisted for years despite having no confirmed basis. Fans first began linking the two idols due to their similar positions in their groups as youngest (maknae) members and their shared traits as multitalented performers with strong visuals.Over the years, shippers have dissected everything from award show glances to outfit similarities. It was often interpreted as coincidences as hidden “proof” of a connection. While the ship remains one of K-pop’s most popular fan theories, it has also been criticized for crossing personal boundaries and fueling unnecessary drama.day⁷ of the 7 chosen ones! @MicDropDropTopLINKThere’s no way there’s still lizkook shippers in 2025 🤣The viral comment’s timing coincided with Lisa’s highly publicized interaction with Stray Kids’ Felix at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. The two global ambassadors were seen together at the event held at the Louvre Museum. They were seen chatting, taking selfies. Felix later reposted one of the selfies, and clips of their interaction circulated widely across fan pages.Felix Instagram update (Images via Instagram/@yong.lixx)Meanwhile, Jungkook, Lisa, and Felix continue to pursue successful individual and group activities. BTS recently entered a new chapter with all seven members discharged from military service. The septet is now gearing up for a full-group comeback expected in late 2025 or early 2026.BLACKPINK’s rapper remains busy with her solo ventures under her label LLOUD. The group is currently on its DEADLINE world tour till 2026. On the other hand, Stray Kids’ Felix continues to gain recognition for his music while also engaging in fashion activities.Stray Kids group recently wrapped up their sold-out dominATE world tour and are preparing for their encore concert, dominATE: celebrATE in Incheon.