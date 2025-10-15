  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Are they talking about Lisa or Felix" - Jungkook fan's plea to clarify dating rumors under BLACKPINK & Stray Kids idols' new post sparks reactions

"Are they talking about Lisa or Felix" - Jungkook fan's plea to clarify dating rumors under BLACKPINK & Stray Kids idols' new post sparks reactions

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 15, 2025 03:19 GMT
Jungkook fan
Jungkook fan's plea under BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s post (Images via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m, & X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

On October 14, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s latest Instagram post unexpectedly turned into one of the most talked-about topics online. It happened after a fan comment appeared under her photo with Stray Kids’ Felix. The post included pictures from her recent attendance at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week showcase.

Ad

It also showed her posing in a stylish look alongside fellow ambassador Felix. However, one comment from a self-identified BTS Jungkook fan quickly caught everyone’s attention. The fan wrote an emotional plea asking Lisa to reveal whether she had ever dated Jungkook. The user claimed they had been “crying since yesterday” and couldn’t eat because of the uncertainty.

According to the viral screenshot, the fan commented:

"Please tell me if vou are dating Jungkook or have dated him before because I can't stand it anymore I've been crying since yesterday and I haven't eaten anything. Please tell me if you love him or if he loves you."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The exaggerated tone of the message immediately went viral. It sparked confusion and laughter across social media.

An X user, @piiniirett, wrote,

"Help are they talking about Felix or Lisa 😭 "
Ad

Fans on X joked about whether the comment was meant for Lisa or Felix since both idols have had humorous fan-shipping rumors with Jungkook at different times.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others simply called the situation peak fandom chaos. Some even mentioned that it might be an edit.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Liskook’s long-running fan culture, Lisa and Felix’s viral friendship, and ongoing group activities

Again, the incident reignited conversations around the “Liskook” or “Lizkook” ship. For those unaware, the tag is a fan-created pairing between BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. It has persisted for years despite having no confirmed basis. Fans first began linking the two idols due to their similar positions in their groups as youngest (maknae) members and their shared traits as multitalented performers with strong visuals.

Ad

Over the years, shippers have dissected everything from award show glances to outfit similarities. It was often interpreted as coincidences as hidden “proof” of a connection. While the ship remains one of K-pop’s most popular fan theories, it has also been criticized for crossing personal boundaries and fueling unnecessary drama.

Ad

The viral comment’s timing coincided with Lisa’s highly publicized interaction with Stray Kids’ Felix at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. The two global ambassadors were seen together at the event held at the Louvre Museum. They were seen chatting, taking selfies. Felix later reposted one of the selfies, and clips of their interaction circulated widely across fan pages.

Felix Instagram update (Images via Instagram/@yong.lixx)
Felix Instagram update (Images via Instagram/@yong.lixx)

Meanwhile, Jungkook, Lisa, and Felix continue to pursue successful individual and group activities. BTS recently entered a new chapter with all seven members discharged from military service. The septet is now gearing up for a full-group comeback expected in late 2025 or early 2026.

Ad

BLACKPINK’s rapper remains busy with her solo ventures under her label LLOUD. The group is currently on its DEADLINE world tour till 2026. On the other hand, Stray Kids’ Felix continues to gain recognition for his music while also engaging in fashion activities.

Stray Kids group recently wrapped up their sold-out dominATE world tour and are preparing for their encore concert, dominATE: celebrATE in Incheon.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications