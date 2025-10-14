  • home icon
  "Suren got arrested?"- Fans joke as viral video shows Boys II Planet's contestant Xue Suren being escorted by police through massive crowd

"Suren got arrested?"- Fans joke as viral video shows Boys II Planet’s contestant Xue Suren being escorted by police through massive crowd

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 14, 2025 12:49 GMT
Boys II Planet's contestant Xue Suren (Images via YouTube/@BOYSPLANET.OFFICIAL)
Boys II Planet’s contestant Xue Suren (Images via YouTube/@BOYSPLANET.OFFICIAL)

On October 14, 2025, Boys II Planet contestant Xue Suren became a trending topic on social media after a video of him being escorted through a large crowd by police went viral. The fun and chaotic moment happened during one of Suren’s public café events. Reportedly, the crowd was so large that it caused mass confusion, which was discussed on social media.

In the viral clip, Xue Suren is smiling, waving, and taking gifts from fans as the police officers guide him through the venue with the crowd. Initially, many viewers believed he was under arrest. Soon, it became the topic of a web-wide joke.

However, the person who posted the video explained that the officer was only dealing with crowd control after the event became busier and noisier than anticipated. Reports indicate that the situation escalated when hundreds of fans gathered outside the café, causing organizers to lose control. The police were called in for public safety, not to detain Suren.

Despite the commotion, the 20-year-old trainee maintained his cheerful demeanor. He earned praise for his calm attitude amid the chaos. An X user, @fujogeonmaet, wrote,

"streets are telling me suren got arrested??"
Fans on social media had a field day. They took to X to laugh about the situation. Many playfully said Xue Suren was being arrested for being too “a cutie.” Meanwhile, others joked that he was going to jail for smiling through it all.

Some even quipped that it must be “illegal to be this fine" in Korea. The video quickly amassed thousands of views.

More about Xue Suren, his Boys II Planet journey, and current activities

Xue Suren is a Hong Kong-born Chinese trainee and performer. He gained recognition through Mnet’s survival show Boys II Planet (2025). The show was a sequel to the popular Boys Planet series. He is known for his visuals, cheerful personality, and strong dance background. Xue Suren became a fan favorite despite being eliminated in episode 8 after ranking 28th.

Before appearing on Boys II Planet, Suren had already built a background in performance. He trained under Histar Media and JT Cores Entertainment. He also worked as a backup dancer for P1Harmony and even taught choreography classes under his stage name XSUREN.

The singer is a multi-talented artist; he can play drums and piano, speaks several languages including Korean and English, and has also been praised for his avant-garde fashion and gentle demeanor.

After his reality show journey, Suren has continued to build his fanbase through live events, dance workshops, and café meet-ups like the one seen in the viral video.

The overwhelming fan turnout at his recent event reflects his growing popularity both in South Korea and China.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

