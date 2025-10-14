"Suren got arrested?"- Fans joke as viral video shows Boys II Planet’s contestant Xue Suren being escorted by police through massive crowd

On October 14, 2025, Boys II Planet contestant Xue Suren became a trending topic on social media after a video of him being escorted through a large crowd by police went viral. The fun and chaotic moment happened during one of Suren’s public café events. Reportedly, the crowd was so large that it caused mass confusion, which was discussed on social media.In the viral clip, Xue Suren is smiling, waving, and taking gifts from fans as the police officers guide him through the venue with the crowd. Initially, many viewers believed he was under arrest. Soon, it became the topic of a web-wide joke.However, the person who posted the video explained that the officer was only dealing with crowd control after the event became busier and noisier than anticipated. Reports indicate that the situation escalated when hundreds of fans gathered outside the café, causing organizers to lose control. The police were called in for public safety, not to detain Suren.Despite the commotion, the 20-year-old trainee maintained his cheerful demeanor. He earned praise for his calm attitude amid the chaos. An X user, @fujogeonmaet, wrote,&quot;streets are telling me suren got arrested??&quot;geon ‹𝟹 saw zb1 @fujogeonmaetLINKstreets are telling me suren got arrested??Fans on social media had a field day. They took to X to laugh about the situation. Many playfully said Xue Suren was being arrested for being too “a cutie.” Meanwhile, others joked that he was going to jail for smiling through it all.Lnqxie @lnqxieLINKlmao, the way i briefly saw this earlier made me confused asf, cause why the heck is he being escorted by them T_T this is some type of vvip levelRena ☾ 레나 @rena_wyixLINKSuren is going tk jail for being a cutieShi | xinlong PO3, ziren and henghai debutation❤️ @shulli_zxhLINKWHAT IS GOING ONgyuzuooo @gyuzuoooLINKbye he was still accepting fangifts even while getting dragged to the police car 😭Some even quipped that it must be “illegal to be this fine&quot; in Korea. The video quickly amassed thousands of views.pinkeubloodeu @pinkeubloodeuuLINKHAHHAHA wait but his life is so unseriousxue suren 🐹 @xuesurenpicsLINKthe police arrived at suren’s cafe event because it was too loud…?😭😭😭😭😭mio ᶻ 𝗓 𐰁 @lvrmioLINK@iluvlynnchen apparently it’s illegal to be this fine in koreaMore about Xue Suren, his Boys II Planet journey, and current activitiesXue Suren is a Hong Kong-born Chinese trainee and performer. He gained recognition through Mnet’s survival show Boys II Planet (2025). The show was a sequel to the popular Boys Planet series. He is known for his visuals, cheerful personality, and strong dance background. Xue Suren became a fan favorite despite being eliminated in episode 8 after ranking 28th.Before appearing on Boys II Planet, Suren had already built a background in performance. He trained under Histar Media and JT Cores Entertainment. He also worked as a backup dancer for P1Harmony and even taught choreography classes under his stage name XSUREN.ev⁺¹ DUH! 🎮💘 @panevan1LINKSince xue suren was a dancer for P1harmony I looked into him and this whole time he’s been super talented but just has like no screentime besides teaching the other trainees and reactions 😭 plus he’s super cute…The singer is a multi-talented artist; he can play drums and piano, speaks several languages including Korean and English, and has also been praised for his avant-garde fashion and gentle demeanor.After his reality show journey, Suren has continued to build his fanbase through live events, dance workshops, and café meet-ups like the one seen in the viral video.The overwhelming fan turnout at his recent event reflects his growing popularity both in South Korea and China.