"Viral King for a reason"- Fans left amused as entire bus, cafes, & more seen watching BTS' Taehyung's live at the same time

On June 20, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung proved his global impact when he surprised fans with two separate Weverse lives in one day. But what stole the spotlight was the sheer number of people glued to their phones across Korea and even internationally, watching him live at the same time.

From cafes to public buses and even flights, fans began sharing clips of strangers all streaming Taehyung’s live together in real time. The sight of multiple passengers on a bus all watching the same Weverse live quickly went viral, with fans joking that it felt like a coordinated national broadcast.

Others shared stories of being at clubs or restaurants when everyone around them suddenly pulled out their phones as soon as V went live. His tank top look, unfiltered appearance, and charm sent the ARMY into full meltdown again.

Whether it was a quiet room, a busy subway, or a club packed with strangers, there was one constant: Taehyung dominating every screen. An X user, @BorahaeByTHV, wrote,

"Taehyung is titled the Viral King for a reason. Every simple move of his will create a sensation!"

Some fans jokingly called it a "cult activity," while others humorously questioned how non-fans in Korea must feel living in a place where everyone is collectively watching the same man at once.

"This is actually insane. Taehyung was on the screen of many people on a bus in Korea as well," a fan commented.

"Me at the club last night with non armies," an X user remarked.

"why does it look like they're trying to summon him like a demon?," a netizen added.

"We are so deeply in a cult, we literally standing on business in a cult," another one said.

One fan wrote that every person in the bus had V’s face on their screen. Another said their in-flight data was worth it just for the live.

"In-flight data was so worth it," a fan commented.

"Look at everyone tuning in for the prettiest boy," an X user wrote.

More on Taehyung’s return, military discharge, and rising momentum post-service

Taehyung was officially discharged from the military on June 10 after 18 months of service, including his time with the elite Special Duty Team. The singer also broke a record, becoming the first celebrity to receive over 4.67 million letters through the Goondori app.

He recently joined all six BTS members at j-hope’s encore concert and was seen attending a classical music event with director Park Chan-wook and actress Youn Yuh-jung. This appearance also sparked rumors of a potential acting return.

On Weverse, his recent lives reminded fans why they missed him so much. In one moment, he was showing off his muscular post-military transformation, the next he was laughing about his messy room, pouring a glass of water, or casually playing video games mid-stream.

The singer also admitted he had some wine the night before and still felt the aftereffects. He even mentioned wanting to post on Instagram but not having new pictures to share.

Now that all seven BTS members have completed military service, a full group comeback is reportedly planned for March next year.

