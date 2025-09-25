Who is the Joker? Alice In Borderland season 3 team Arisu, team Usagi, and player entries explained

Netflix released all six episodes of Alice in Borderland season 3 on September 25, 2025, bringing back one of its most popular Japanese survival thrillers. The series is adapted from Haro Aso’s manga. It was first launched in 2020 and quickly gained global recognition.Alice in Borderland is set in an abandoned version of Tokyo, and follows players who are forced into deadly card-based games where survival depends on wit, strength, and teamwork. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series covered the manga’s storyline. It ended with Arisu and Usagi clearing the final Queen of Hearts game and returning to the real world with their memories erased.The new season of Alice in Borderland introduces the long-awaited Joker card that is teased at the end of season 2 and is central to the original manga’s conclusion.Unlike the numbered or face card games, the Joker is not a host of a single challenge but rather the ultimate overseer of Borderland. It is a symbolic figure often compared to a ferryman guiding souls between life and death.Netflix @netflixLINK🃏 ALICE IN BORDERLAND S3 TRAILER 🃏 Facing the perilous Joker stage, where players are pushed to their limits, can Arisu and Usagi make it out alive? Find out September 25.In Netflix’s version of Alice in Borderland, the Joker pulls Arisu back into Borderland after Usagi is abducted. It turns the card into both a literal plot device and a metaphor for limbo, choice, and the fragility of human control.The show positions the Joker as the final test, bringing together old allies, new rivals, and the ultimate question of whether survival means resisting or surrendering to the Borderland.The Joker’s presence elevates season 3 beyond just another deadly round of games. Thematically, it represents the fragility of choice, the illusion of control, and the thin line between life and death.From there, Alice in Borderland season 3 builds on themes of survival and existential dread. Arisu and Usagi are now married in the real world, but are separated once more. Usagi is lured back by Ryuji, a researcher obsessed with the afterlife.Meanwhile, Banda, the manipulative Citizen of Borderland from season 2, presents Arisu with the Joker card to drag him back. What follows is a desperate rescue mission where life and love collide with the Borderland’s cruel illusions.Alice in Borderland season 3: Old and new players explainedSeason 3 of Alice in Borderland keeps its six-episode format. Shinsuke Sato directs the show and mixes returning veterans with new cast members. This time, entries are selective and manipulative, unlike the mass entries of previous seasons.Banda and Ryuji orchestrate these, and the Joker system pulls individuals back.Team ArisuArisu (Kento Yamazaki): Married to Usagi, but pulled back into Borderland through the Joker card. Haunted by faint memories of past games.Rei (Tina Tamashiro): A college student and anime enthusiast.Tetsu (Koji Okura): Struggling with drug addiction.Natsu (Sakura Kiryu): A dancer new to the games.Shion (Hyunri): CEO of a start-up company.Team UsagiUsagi (Tao Tsuchiya): Taken back into Borderland by Ryuji’s manipulation. Faces challenges separately from Arisu.Ryuji (Kento Kaku): A psychiatrist’s assistant professor, tied to afterlife research and driven by guilt from past experiments.Itsuki (Joey Iwanaga): A firefighter caught in the deadly cycle.Netflix Anime @NetflixAnimeLINKWith Usagi missing, Arisu must return to Borderland, where new players — and more deadly games — await. Re-enter Borderland, September 25 only on Netflix! 🃏 #AliceinBorderland3Citizens of BorderlandBanda (Hayato Isomura): Now a permanent resident, orchestrating Arisu’s return with the Joker card.Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma): Another Citizen figure.Masato (Yugo Mikawa): A middle school teacher.Kazuya (Hiroyuki Ikeuchi): A yakuza member.Nobu (Kotaro Daigo): Unemployed.Sachiko (Risa Sudo): A housewife.Real WorldAnn (Ayaka Miyoshi): Seen in a psychiatric hospital following the meteorite incident.SiblingsYuna (Akane Ikeda): University student.Itsuki (Joey Iwanaga): Firefighter, also tied to Team Usagi.All six episodes of Alice in Borderland season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.