7 burning questions ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 needs to answer

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese sci-fi thriller series adapted from Haro Aso’s manga of the same title. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the show follows Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as two allies trapped in a deserted, alternate version of Tokyo where they must survive a series of brutal and deadly games.

Each game's nature and difficulty are determined by playing cards from the French deck, and winning extends the players' “visas,” temporary reprieves from execution by deadly lasers that strike from above when time runs out.

As fans eagerly await season 3, the show has left behind a trail of unanswered questions and cryptic clues, none more intriguing than the sudden appearance of a Joker card. With its immersive world, memorable characters, and eerie atmosphere, Alice in Borderland continues to spark theories and speculation.

Here is the lsit of seven burning questions Alice in Borderland season 3 needs to answer.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The symbolism of the Joker card, and other burning questions Alice in Borderland season 3 needs to answer

1) What was the mysterious sound the woman mentioned in Alice in Borderland?

A still from Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In season 2 episode 4 of Alice in Borderland, Arisu and Usagi stumble upon a destroyed commune where they discover a Super 8 film. The footage features a woman recounting her experience of arriving in Borderland.

Unlike other players who recall seeing fireworks before their arrival, she mentions hearing a different, unidentified sound just before being transported. Unfortunately, the recording cuts off before she can fully explain what it was.

Could the sound have been the meteor strike in Shibuya, or something else entirely? With many questions left unanswered, fans are hoping season 3 will finally reveal the truth.

2) Who is pulling the strings behind the games?

A still from Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

By the end of season 1, viewers are led to identify Mira, the Queen of Hearts, as the architect of the deadly trials. However, season 2 reframes her as merely another piece in a larger puzzle, prompting the question: who is the true mastermind behind the experiences of Arisu and the others?

Fan theories suggest broader possibilities like a VR experiment or a form of twisted entertainment run by an unseen elite. If Mira isn’t at the top, then who or what is?

3) Why do staying players continue to stage and play the games?

A still from Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Once players become "citizens," having successfully completed the games, many remain in Borderland and even begin orchestrating new games. But why do they do it? Are they forced to participate under threat of expiration, or is it a voluntary choice driven by belief, purpose, or even thrill?

Some suggest the system gives them a form of “visa” to stay, while others think they have come to see Borderland as preferable to the real world.

4) Was the meteor impact intentional or mere chance?

A still from Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The meteor strike that sets the events in motion could be viewed as random tragedy or something much more sinister. Was it simply an accident that sent people into Borderland, or part of a larger, orchestrated plan?

If the disaster was manipulated or fabricated, who had the power and motive to do it and why target those people in that place at that time?

5) What could the Joker card symbolize?

At the end of season 2, only a single Joker card remains (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

At the end of season 2, a single Joker card remains after the rest are blown away, something never seen in the games until that point. Its sudden appearance casts doubt on whether the journey is truly over.

The Joker often symbolizes chaos and illusion. Could this mean the characters are still inside a more hidden level of the game? Or is it a signal that the ultimate challenge still lies ahead?

6) Why did players arrive at different times in Borderland?

A still from Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Although the meteor event seems to happen at once, not all characters arrive in Borderland at the same moment. Time flows differently in this world, allowing some players to have completed all games and become citizens well before others even arrive.

This raises more profound questions about how entry into Borderland works and whether all players came from the same disaster or from entirely separate events.

7) Why can players explore all of Tokyo if their bodies are localized?

A still from Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The game space seems to resemble Tokyo, yet it is bordered by mountains that trap players within it. Still, characters travel freely throughout the city, from Shibuya to the outskirts.

If only a small region was affected by the meteor strike, how does Borderland recreate the entire Tokyo landscape? Could this world be a digital or psychological construct, rather than a literal extension of reality?

Interested viewers can watch Alice in Borderland on Netflix.

