7 Music Reality Shows to Watch if You Liked KPOPPED

KPOPPED has taken the music reality show world by storm with its refreshing take on K-pop competitions. It blends talented artists from different backgrounds to compete for their dreams of stardom.

The show also features intense training sessions, spectacular performances, and emotional eliminations that keep viewers engaged.

The format blends elements of the rigorous training tradition of the Korean entertainment industry with singing competitions.

The audience can witness contestants develop their skills in real time while encountering the pressure of weekly eliminations.

The show's success has sparked a lot of interest in music reality shows. For viewers who loved watching KPOPPED, seven other music reality shows deliver the same entertainment and insight.

Building the Band, Girls Planet 999, American Idol, and four other reality shows to watch if you liked KPOPPED

1) Boys Planet

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This South Korean reality competition created by Mnet brought together 98 contestants from different backgrounds to compete for a debut in a nine-member group.

This show features contestants from China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The format divided participants into the G-Group and the K-Group based on their nationalities. Additionally, weekly eliminations tested their dancing, singing, and performance talents. The final nine members formed the group ZEBROBASEONE.

The series gained a lot of popularity among K-pop admirers across the world, just like KPOPPED. Audiences could vote for their favourite contestants through the official app. The competition featured choreography challenges and original songs. Several contestants had prior training experience in the entertainment industry.

The show is available on Rakuten Viki.

2) The Voice

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Voice has struck a chord with viewers since its debut in 2011. The show features iconic swivel seating platforms and blind auditions in the beginning with renowned coaches, including Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson.

The reality show's different format starts with blind auditions, where coaches can only hear the contestants' voices. This creates a raw reaction which is free from any form of prejudice. The coaches mentor the chosen vocal talent through live performances and battle rounds. The competition spans various months with weekly eliminations.

Several international versions exist across multiple countries. The reality show has launched several successful music careers. The coaches rotate every season, bringing a new perspective to the competition. The finale additionally features the live audience voting to determine the winner. The prize packages include cash awards and recording contracts.

The Voice is available on Amazon Prime.

3) Building the Band

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This is a new singing competition reality show on Netflix where fifty talented singers compete to form their own band, deciding based on chemistry and musical compatibility before they ever meet.

The reality show premiered in 2024 with a different twist on traditional music competitions. The contestants must choose band members without seeing each other initially.

This format focuses on musical connection over spectacular appeal. The process involved several rounds of anonymous collaborations. The participants create raw music together in a remote setting.

Face-to-face encounters only happen after musical bonds are established. Reality shows like KPOPPED explore how music brings people together naturally. The winning bands receive recording opportunities and promotional support.

This reality show is available on Netflix.

4) Girls Planet 999

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This reality show served as the predecessor to Boys Planet and created the successful girl gang Kep1er. The show featured ninety-nine contestants from China, Japan, and Korea competing for nine debut spots.

Many participants later joined other competitions, with some appearing in Queendom Puzzle and Universe Ticket. The format included cell battles where small groups performed in unison. The contestants received mentorship from industry professionals throughout the competition.

The eliminations were determined through weekly rankings of global voting. The show focused on cultural exchange between separate countries, just like KPOPPED did.

This reality show is available on iQIYI.

5) American Idol

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This reality show remains one of the most recognized shows in television history. The competition starts with worldwide auditions across different cities. The contestants perform for popular judges who decide their fate.

The live performances rounds feature viewers voting and eliminations every week. Several winners have achieved mainstream music stardom after the show. The format has been copied in several countries around the world. Additionally, guest mentors provide more guidance during competitive sessions.

The reality show has evolved its format many times since its original run. Social media integration allows real-time fan engagement, just like in the case of KPOPPED.

This reality show is available on Amazon Prime.

6) Produce 101

A still from the show (Image via cjenm)

This reality television talent competition franchise, created by South Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ E&M, focused on creating K-pop groups without classic judge panels and employing audience involvement.

The original show launched several successful groups, including I.O.I. and Wanna One. Every season features 101 trainees competing for limited debut positions. The audiences vote for their favourite contestants throughout the competition. The reality show popularized the trainee evaluation system globally. Every season focuses on either female or male participants.

The international versions expanded the series to other countries. The format influenced several subsequent K-pop survival shows. The rankings changed weekly based on public votes and performance evaluations, much like KPOPPED. The show encountered controversy in later seasons, but kept its cultural impact.

The show is available on iflix.

7)The King of Mask Singer

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The King of Mask Singer originated in South Korea before bringing international adaptations. The show's premise follows celebrities performing while donning elaborate masks to conceal their identities.

This formant eliminates bias based on appearance and fame and focuses purely on vocal talent. Every episode features head-to-head vocal battles between masked artists.

The losing contestants had to reveal their identities immediately. The show celebrates pure vocal talent above celebrity status, like KPOPPED.

This reality TV show is available on Amazon Prime.

These seven shows offer the same entertainment and music discovery that made KPOPPED so engaging.

