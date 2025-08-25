David Corenswet's Superman audition video sparks buzz over the Internet

Superman, released in theaters on July 11, 2025 directed by directed by James Gunn, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, is back in the headlines, but this time due to a self-recorded audition video of David Corenswet, who plays Clark Kent. The video provides a glimpse into the casting process and how Corenswet approached the role.As reported by Deadline, the footage, shared on YouTube by 21 Casting but later removed by the uploader, shows Corenswet slating to the camera before putting on the Clark Kent costume. He then performs an interview scene with his wife, Julia Warner, who reads the part of Lois Lane. The tape demonstrates Corenswet’s interpretation of the character, combining a grounded presence with humor.David Corenswet in Superman: From audition to screen In a July 2025 interview with GQ, James Gunn had previously commented on the audition, noting that Corenswet immediately stood out:''From the very beginning, he was the guy to beat, frankly.''David Corenswet further explained that the humor in his reading resonated with Gunn because it reflected the style of classic Hollywood comedies, including films like Singin’ in the Rain and His Girl Friday:''James has told me that the one thing that surprised him, that meant something to him initially, was the humor that I brought to that first scene. I immediately read it in the terms of the movies that I grew up on, which are Singin’ in the Rain and His Girl Friday, and the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies. Just the timing and the patter and the style of humor—and it turned out that that was what he was imagining.''In addition to the self-tape, Corenswet submitted a handwritten letter following the audition. His background in theater contributed to a performance style expected of Superman.As reported by IGN, Superman has surpassed $594.5 million at the U.S. box office, making it the highest-grossing Man of Steel film in the country. About David CorenswetA still from the movie (Image via Youtube/ DC)David Packard Corenswet, born July 8, 1993, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an American actor with a career spanning television, film, and theater. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from the Juilliard School in 2016. Corenswet married actress Julia Warner in March 2023 at Immaculate Conception Church in New Orleans in an interfaith ceremony that incorporated both Catholic and Jewish traditions. The couple welcomed their first child in 2024.He appeared in series, including House of Cards, Elementary, Instinct, Ryan Murphy’s Netflix productions The Politician (2019–2020), and Hollywood (2020). Corenswet’s film work includes Affairs of State (2018), the Netflix feature Look Both Ways (2022), and Ti West’s Pearl (2022), an A24 horror film. On television, he co-starred in HBO’s miniseries We Own This City (2022), Twisters (2024), and the Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake (2024). In June 2023, Corenswet was cast as Clark Kent in Superman (2025). Also read: Where was Lurker filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details.