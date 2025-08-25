"A Texan should not play James Bond": Glen Powell explains why he wouldn't make a worthy successor

Actor Glen Powell responded to the widespread fan casting rumor that he would be the next James Bond in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that a Texan like him shouldn't be a deserving successor. He argued that the position is closely linked to British culture and identity. The Anyone but You star said:

“I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond. My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond.”

British author Ian Fleming's character James Bond is a captain in the Royal Naval Reserve and an agent of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). Powell believes that casting an American, regardless of their acting skills, would essentially misinterpret the role's essence, because the character is a pillar of British pop culture.

Glen Powell explains why he’s not fit for James Bond

Glenn Powell at the CinemaCon 2025 – Industry Insights from the Creative Community Lunch Program (Image via Getty)

Famous for his appearances in Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, Anyone But You, and more recently, Richard Linklater's Hit Man, Glen Powell, has firmly and humorously ruled himself out of the running to be the next James Bond. Being one of Hollywood's up-and-coming leading stars, who is often featured in fan-casting lists, the Twisters star stressed that the British spy should continue to be played by a British actor.

Powell's remarks come as rumors surrounding Daniel Craig's successor, whose last role as 007 was in No Time to Die (2021), are at an all-time high. He is content to observe from the sidelines, leaving the tuxedo and martini to someone on the other side of the globe, while names like Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Regé-Jean Page keep making the rounds.

Aside from the Bond gossip, much of the conversation was on Powell's next big project: Chad Powers, a comedy series he is co-creating and starring in on Hulu that was inspired by Eli Manning's widely shared ESPN+ spoof. Glen Powell plays Russ Holliday, a disgraced college quarterback who poses as "Chad Powers" to get another chance at the game, complete with a wig and prosthetics.

Powell stated that it was the "hardest character" he had ever played, needing not only true athletic ability but also witty timing. To improve his throwing and appear more real on the field, Manning encouraged him to train with Patrick Mahomes' quarterback coach, Nic Shimonek. The series premieres September 30, 2025, on Hulu.

From his breakthrough performance in Everybody Wants Some!! to roles in Hidden Figures and Set It Up, Glen Powell's honest perspective reflects a career built on versatility. With critical acclaim and rising fame, he continues to balance blockbuster appeal with character-driven projects.

