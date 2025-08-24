Where was Lurker filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Lurker is a psychological drama thriller that reached theaters in the United States on August 22, 2025. Before that, it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and later screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, where it competed for the Teddy Award. Distributed by Mubi in North America and Focus Features internationally, the film was released as a limited theatrical run alongside other new titles that weekend.

The project first appeared on the 2020 Black List and gradually moved into production. Its cast includes Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, Havana Rose Liu, Sunny Suljic, Daniel Zolghadri, and Zack Fox. For Alex Russell, known for his television writing work, Lurker became his debut feature as a director. The film follows a story that examines friendship, fandom, and power in the entertainment world.

Much of Lurker was filmed in Los Angeles, California, grounding the narrative in a city where celebrity culture thrives. The Los Angeles Times (Aug 21, 2025) also reported that the film “mostly takes place in Los Angeles,” reflecting how central the city is to its plot. Some exterior scenes were also filmed in Brooklyn, New York, providing contrast to the Los Angeles setting and broadening the film’s visual landscape.

Every major filming location where Lurker was shot

Los Angeles, California

Night time view of the LA skyline from the the Griffth Observatory, located on the southern slope of Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, just above the Los Feliz neighborhood, (Photo by Barry Lewis/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

Most of Lurker was shot in Los Angeles. The city serves as the main backdrop for the film’s story, providing both interior and exterior settings that reflect the drama’s tone. The production used residential spaces, including a main house that hosted several significant scenes. According to Reuters in a report published on February 21, 2025, a main house used in several important sequences was later destroyed in early 2025 LA wildfires.

Los Angeles was chosen not only for its wide availability of production resources but also for its close connection to the entertainment and music industries, which are central to the film’s narrative. Director Alex Russell explained in an interview with Los Angeles Times August 21, 2025,

“I felt gross about being in L.A. but also hopeful, what I like about this place — and I think this is represented in the movie — is that it’s full of people who are trying to put themselves out there in some type of way.”

He stressed that filming in Los Angeles was vital for preserving authenticity and anchoring the narrative in a location where celebrity culture and ambition are firmly entrenched. The neighborhoods and venues in the city offered authentic backdrops for the realm of emerging musicians and their teams, resonating with themes of influence, access, and power.

Los Angeles has consistently been one of the most popular filming centers globally. It houses numerous iconic districts and historic studios, making it a suitable option for filmmakers. Lurker adds to a vast collection of movies and TV shows based in the city, maintaining its status as a pivotal backdrop for modern narratives.

Brooklyn, New York

A general view of the skyline of lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge on August 15, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Along with Los Angeles, some sequences of Lurker were filmed in Brooklyn, New York. The borough provided additional exterior shots that highlighted the contrast between the urban music scene and the quieter residential settings. Brooklyn’s growing use in independent productions made it a fitting secondary location, adding visual variety to the film.

What is Lurker all about?

Lurker showing Matthew at a computer, symbolizing surveillance and obsession. (Image via MUBI)

Lurker is a psychological drama thriller directed and written by Alex Russell. The story follows Matthew, a retail worker played by Théodore Pellerin, who infiltrates the inner circle of Oliver, a rising pop star portrayed by Archie Madekwe. What begins as an encounter in a Los Angeles clothing store turns into a tense dynamic of influence and control, as access and proximity shift the boundaries between friend and fan.

The official logline of the film states:

"A retail employee infiltrates the inner circle of an artist on the verge of stardom. As he gets closer to the budding music star, access and proximity become a matter of life and death."

The concept examines parasocial connections and the power disparities present in social groups. The story takes place in an entertainment environment, featuring Los Angeles as its main backdrop. The movie steers clear of grand scenes and centers on evolving personal relationships that lead to perilous outcomes.

The film features a cast led by Archie Madekwe and Théodore Pellerin, supported by several rising talents. The film stars:

Théodore Pellerin as Matthew

Archie Madekwe as Oliver

Zack Fox as Swett

Havana Rose Liu as Shai

Wale Onayemi as Bowen

Daniel Zolghadri as Noah

Sunny Suljic as Jamie

The cast showcases Russell’s intention to combine up-and-coming talent with recognized figures. The script for Lurker was originally included in the 2020 Black List, showcasing potential unproduced screenplays. Filming officially transitioned to post-production in April 2025 and was finalized by June 2025.

The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2025, prior to its showing at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February, where it vied for the Teddy Award.

Lurker premiered in the United States on August 22, 2025, in select cinemas. It is anticipated to be released on DVD and Blu-ray in October 2025. It brings together the energy of Los Angeles and the contrasts of Brooklyn to frame a story about power, access, and obsession.

Its use of real settings grounds the film in spaces that mirror the world it portrays. The release marks an important moment for director Alex Russell and a strong ensemble cast, offering audiences a film that reflects the complexities of celebrity culture and relationships. Lurker is now available in select theaters.

