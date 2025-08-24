  • home icon
  • Shows
  • “I hope Netflix will let us do it again”- Leanne Morgan expresses her wish for the release of Leanne season 2

“I hope Netflix will let us do it again”- Leanne Morgan expresses her wish for the release of Leanne season 2

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Aug 24, 2025 09:17 GMT
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's “Leanne" - Source: Getty

Leanne season 2 has become one of the most-awaited topics among fans after comedian Leanne Morgan hinted at her desire for a renewal. After the huge success of the Netflix sitcom Leanne, people have been waiting for confirmation. Leanne recently said that she wanted the show to keep going, which gave her growing fan group more hope.

Ad

During an Instagram Live on August 22 with Kristen Johnston, who plays her sister on the show, Leanne addressed fans’ questions about Leanne season 2. She said,

“I hope Netflix will let us do it again.”

Leanne season 1, which premiered on Netflix on July 31, 2025, features 16 episodes and climbed into the platform’s Top 10 list. The show is about a Southern mom trying to get through life after her husband left her, which makes it relatable to millions. Fans may watch the whole first season on Netflix.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Leanne Morgan can't wait for Leanne season 2 to come out

Ad

On August 22, Leanne Morgan used Instagram Live to openly share her excitement and hope for Leanne season 2. She expressed that fans have repeatedly messaged her, asking about renewal plans. She said,

“People are saying ‘are we getting a season two, are we getting a season two, we’ve binge-watched it, we’ve watched it three or four times… we don’t know yet.’”
Ad

Kristen Johnston, her co-star, added during the same session,

“It definitely should. I think it’s got a lot going for it. I think they’re going to, but you never know what goes into those decisions.”

Leanne also shared how overwhelming it has been to witness the love from viewers. The series has attracted a diverse fanbase, including people of different ages and backgrounds. During the live session, she expressed her joy, saying,

Ad
“You know what I’ve been hearing which thrills me? How many men love this show and that thrills me.”

Kristen also confirmed the variety of positive feedback from audiences worldwide.

Also Read: Will there be Leanne season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

A closer look at the show

Leanne Morgan says she wants Leanne season 2 to come out (Image via Netflix)
Leanne Morgan says she wants Leanne season 2 to come out (Image via Netflix)

Leanne, the series, is based on the life and stand-up comedy of Leanne Morgan. In the story, Leanne, a strong Southern mother, tries to rebuild her life after her husband of 33 years leaves her. She leans on her family, friends, and church group as she faces new challenges, like going on a date again after being married for decades.

Ad

Leanne has described the project as a dream come true. She said,

“This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl, and it was just as exciting as I imagined.” The show combines heartfelt storytelling with humor, which resonated strongly with viewers.

Also Read: 7 Shows to Watch if You Enjoyed Watching Leanne on Netflix

Things to know about season 1

Leanne Morgan says she wants Leanne season 2 to come out (Image via Netflix)
Leanne Morgan says she wants Leanne season 2 to come out (Image via Netflix)

Leanne season 1 premiered on Netflix with 16 episodes and was co-created by Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin, alongside Leanne Morgan. Chuck Lorre is known for successful sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

Ad

Bill, Leanne's husband of 33 years, leaves her for another woman at the start of the story. After losing her love, she learns how to put her life back together and finds new ways to be happy.

In the last episode of the season, she gets stronger by being a better person, reconnecting with her family and friends, and even dating FBI agent Andrew (Tim Daly).

The show features an ensemble cast:

Ad
  • Leanne Morgan as Leanne
  • Kristen Johnston as Carol, Leanne’s sister
  • Graham Rogers as Tyler, Leanne’s son
  • Hannah Pilkes as Josie, Leanne’s daughter
  • Ryan Stiles as Bill, her ex-husband
  • Celia Weston as Mama Margaret
  • Blake Clark as Daddy John

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Read More: Where was Leanne season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Watch all the episodes of Leanne season 1 exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates on Leanne season 2.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications