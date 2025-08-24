“I hope Netflix will let us do it again”- Leanne Morgan expresses her wish for the release of Leanne season 2

Leanne season 2 has become one of the most-awaited topics among fans after comedian Leanne Morgan hinted at her desire for a renewal. After the huge success of the Netflix sitcom Leanne, people have been waiting for confirmation. Leanne recently said that she wanted the show to keep going, which gave her growing fan group more hope.During an Instagram Live on August 22 with Kristen Johnston, who plays her sister on the show, Leanne addressed fans’ questions about Leanne season 2. She said,“I hope Netflix will let us do it again.”Leanne season 1, which premiered on Netflix on July 31, 2025, features 16 episodes and climbed into the platform’s Top 10 list. The show is about a Southern mom trying to get through life after her husband left her, which makes it relatable to millions. Fans may watch the whole first season on Netflix.Leanne Morgan can't wait for Leanne season 2 to come out View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn August 22, Leanne Morgan used Instagram Live to openly share her excitement and hope for Leanne season 2. She expressed that fans have repeatedly messaged her, asking about renewal plans. She said,“People are saying ‘are we getting a season two, are we getting a season two, we’ve binge-watched it, we’ve watched it three or four times… we don’t know yet.’”Kristen Johnston, her co-star, added during the same session,“It definitely should. I think it’s got a lot going for it. I think they’re going to, but you never know what goes into those decisions.”Leanne also shared how overwhelming it has been to witness the love from viewers. The series has attracted a diverse fanbase, including people of different ages and backgrounds. During the live session, she expressed her joy, saying,“You know what I’ve been hearing which thrills me? How many men love this show and that thrills me.”Kristen also confirmed the variety of positive feedback from audiences worldwide.Also Read: Will there be Leanne season 2? Renewal possibilities exploredA closer look at the showLeanne Morgan says she wants Leanne season 2 to come out (Image via Netflix)Leanne, the series, is based on the life and stand-up comedy of Leanne Morgan. In the story, Leanne, a strong Southern mother, tries to rebuild her life after her husband of 33 years leaves her. She leans on her family, friends, and church group as she faces new challenges, like going on a date again after being married for decades.Leanne has described the project as a dream come true. She said,“This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl, and it was just as exciting as I imagined.” The show combines heartfelt storytelling with humor, which resonated strongly with viewers.Also Read: 7 Shows to Watch if You Enjoyed Watching Leanne on NetflixThings to know about season 1Leanne Morgan says she wants Leanne season 2 to come out (Image via Netflix)Leanne season 1 premiered on Netflix with 16 episodes and was co-created by Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin, alongside Leanne Morgan. Chuck Lorre is known for successful sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.Bill, Leanne's husband of 33 years, leaves her for another woman at the start of the story. After losing her love, she learns how to put her life back together and finds new ways to be happy.In the last episode of the season, she gets stronger by being a better person, reconnecting with her family and friends, and even dating FBI agent Andrew (Tim Daly).The show features an ensemble cast:Leanne Morgan as LeanneKristen Johnston as Carol, Leanne’s sisterGraham Rogers as Tyler, Leanne’s sonHannah Pilkes as Josie, Leanne’s daughterRyan Stiles as Bill, her ex-husbandCelia Weston as Mama MargaretBlake Clark as Daddy JohnThe series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.Read More: Where was Leanne season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production detailsWatch all the episodes of Leanne season 1 exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates on Leanne season 2.