When will Lurker (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, and more

Lurker is one of the most highly anticipated psychological thrillers of 2025. The movie combines obsession, celebrity, and the more sinister side of relationships into a compelling narrative.Directed by Alex Russell, the film has already generated interest on the festival circuit with its unnerving exploration of the dynamics between a breakout pop star and a retail employee who gradually insinuates himself into his universe.After garnering attention at Sundance and Berlin, Lurker is expected to reach a bigger audience with a summer theatrical release. Lurker (2025) is set to premiere in the United States on August 22, 2025, with a cast led by Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, and Havana Rose Liu.When and where is Lurker releasing, and who stars in it? Lurker's world premiere took place at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2025, introducing audiences to its gripping, character-based plot. After its US premiere, the film also participated in the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February, competing within the Berlinale Special Gala section and running for the coveted Teddy Award.Distribution rights have been a huge success for the project. Indie distributor Mubi picked up the film's US rights in February 2025, and Focus Features acquired international distribution shortly thereafter. The film is now officially set to release theatrically in the United States on August 22, 2025.Lurker first made waves years before production even started, with its script landing on the 2020 Black List, a list of Hollywood's most popular but undiscovered screenplays. That initial popularity gave the project traction, and it came to have casting announcements in 2024.The film's score is by acclaimed music producer Kenny Beats. With his renowned soundscapes, he brings a contemporary, gritty aspect to the thriller's tone, drawing viewers further into Matthew and Oliver's uncomfortable relationship.The cast of Lurker features Théodore Pellerin as Matthew, the salesclerk whose unobtrusive passion propels the action. Archie Madekwe, fresh from his breakout roles in recent dramas, plays Oliver, the smooth but controlling pop star.Other notable cast members are:Zack Fox as SwettHavana Rose Liu as ShaiWale Onayemi as BowenDaniel Zolghadri as NoahSunny Suljic as JamieThe tension and rapport between the actors were universally acclaimed at Sundance screenings, generating further buzz for its general release.What is Lurker about?Lurker (2025) (Image via YouTube/MUBI)To put it simply, it is an obsession and a power story. Matthew (Théodore Pellerin), a sales clerk, becomes obsessed with Oliver (Archie Madekwe), an up-and-coming musician on the cusp of stardom.When Oliver nonchalantly walks into Matthew's shop, the latter takes the opportunity to be cool rather than behave like a stereotypical fan. This calculated coolness piques Oliver's interest, and Matthew becomes welcome in his inner circle.But once within Oliver's world, Matthew becomes surrounded by a circle of charming and competitive friends like Shai (Havana Rose Liu), who is an enigmatic but benevolent presence.The deeper Matthew gets, the more he fights to reconcile his desire for belonging with his darker desperation to be near Oliver. Meanwhile, Oliver stokes tension by provoking competitiveness within his group, producing a toxic and volatile atmosphere.As the tale goes on, it showcases a cutting-edge psychological study of manipulation, fixation, and power imbalance. The tension culminates in explosive decisions that change everyone forever.The official synopsis of the movie reads:&quot;When a twenty-something retail clerk encounters a rising pop star, he takes the opportunity to edge his way into the in-crowd. But as the line between friend and fan blurs beyond recognition, access and proximity become a matter of life and death. &quot;