Lurker (2025) ending explained: What happened to Matthew?

Lurker is a psychological thriller directed and written by Alex Russell. Released in theaters on August 22, 2025, the film tells the story of Matthew, a store clerk who invades Oliver's life, a rising pop star.

Premiering first at the Sundance Film Festival and then, at Berlinale, Lurker sheds light on celebrity culture, fandom, manipulation, and the fate of those who are obsessed with getting attention. The movie features Théodore Pellerin as Matthew, Archie Madekwe as Oliver, and Zack Fox, Havana Rose Liu, Daniel Zolghadri, Wale Onayemi, and Sunny Suljic in supporting cast.

The movie's climax leaves viewers unsettled, as it reveals Matthew’s obsession with Oliver reaching a breaking point. It forces him to confront the destructive consequences of his fixation, leaving his future uncertain.

What Matthew gets himself into in Lurker?

A still from the movie (Image via MUBI)

Matthew's (Théodore Pellerin) fate in Lurker sees him in the eye of the storm he has created throughout the movie. By the last act, his strategic insinuation into Oliver's group takes a turn. He starts with a subtle move of getting himself involved into discussions and gaining Oliver's confidence. This eventually turns into a total immersion in Oliver's work and life.

Ultimately, Matthew gains the fame he desires, but in a warped way. He is remembered not as an artist, a maker, or true friend, but as a mysterious individual whose existence can only be understood through his association with Oliver. In the film's final scene, Matthew is approached by someone who knows him from social media and Oliver's account.

When the fan asks what Matthew actually “does,” it highlights the truth of his pursuits. He has positioned himself to be visible but without a real identity of his own. This scene highlights Matthew's trajectory: he finds himself caught between recognition and hollowness.

By portraying this, Lurker shows a glimpse of how identity can lose itself in the quest for significance.

What happens to Oliver in Lurker?

A still from the film (Image via YouTube/MUBI)

Oliver, played by Archie Madekwe, is an emerging artist who lives on validation. He is always reconfiguring the dynamics within his inner circle to keep himself in power.

At the end of Lurker, Oliver is left to deal with the repercussions of allowing someone like Matthew into his life. Though he still craves the limelight, his entourage disintegrates under the tension of mistrust, and manipulation.

Oliver is still the star, but the film implies that his authority is tenuous. His desire for approbation makes him vulnerable, and Matthew's presence blurs the "line between friend and fan." Even though Oliver keeps working, his dependence on others for approval and his willingness to maintain people like Matthew in his inner circle indicate that the vicious cycle is far from broken.

What else happens at the end?

A still from the movie (Image via MUBI)

Aside from the connection between Oliver and Matthew, the movie leaves many of the supporting characters in an unstable situation. Shai cautions Matthew to make himself "useful" if he intends to stay in the crew. Later, she is disillusioned with the whole entourage system, slinking away from the growing tension.

At the same time, Oliver's best friends, Swett (Zack Fox) and Noah (Daniel Zolghadri), become more suspicious of Matthew. Their reservations, though, are dismissed or overlooked, enabling Matthew to solidify his position in Oliver's peer group. Before they ultimately understand Matthew's power, it is too late to halt the collapse of the group's dynamics.

In the final scene, Matthew finds himself getting noticed by strangers, but to no lasting purpose. Oliver continues to thrive in his career, but in a world characterized by instability. The group around him is broken, each individual forced to question their role in a world where practicality tends to overrule allegiance.

Watch Lurker in theaters on August 22, 2025.

