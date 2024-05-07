ATEEZ becomes the 1st K-Pop act to Headline MAWAZINE International Music Festival in Morocco

ATEEZ is confirmed to be the first K-pop act to headline the MAWAZINE International Music Festival, scheduled in Rabat, Morocco, in June. On May 6, MAWAZINE shared a post on their official Instagram page confirming that the K-pop boy group will be performing on the main stage of the international festival.

The seven-day music festival is scheduled to take place from Friday, June 21, to Saturday, June 29. Notably, ATEEZ will take the stage on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

This year, MAWAZINE, the Moroccan music festival, is holding its 19th edition since its inaugural event in 2001. Drawing in 2.5 million attendees annually, it stands as one of the world's leading music events. The festival has been headlined by renowned musical artists like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Shakira, Rihanna, and many more.

This is a significant performance for the boy group as they will be the first K-pop artist to headline the event. Moreover, Middle Eastern artists like Najwa Karam and Carole Samaha will also take the stage, as will ATEEZ.

ATEEZ's upcoming performances: SUMMER SONIC, TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER World Tour, and more

ATEEZ, known for its vocal and dancing prowess, was recently confirmed as the headliners of the Moroccan music festival MAWAZINE in June. This news has created much anticipation among potential attendees and Middle Eastern fans.

The Deja Vu singers are also gearing up to perform at the SUMMER SONIC Festival, one of the three top rock festivals and Asia's biggest urban music festival. ATEEZ will perform in two Japanese cities on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, 2023, in Osaka and Tokyo, respectively.

On April 22, the group announced new dates for their World Tour named 2024 World Tour 'TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER' in North America. The group will perform in 10 cities for their North American leg of the tour:

Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Tacoma at Tacoma Dome.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Oakland at Oakland Arena.

Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium.

Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Phoenix at Footprint Center.

Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Arlington at Globe Life Field.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Duluth at Gas South Arena.

Saturday, August 3, 2024, in New York at Citi Field.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena.

Thursday, August 8, 2024, in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.

Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Rosemont at the Allstate Arena.

ATEEZ has also hinted at World Tour dates in Europe through their official social media on April 22. According to the post, the European concerts may take place in January–February 2025. Meanwhile, they are also preparing for their comeback album this month. The fourth-generation boy group will release their 10th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1, on Friday, May 31, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

ATEEZ performed at the 2024 Coachella festival

Previously, the K-pop boy group made headlines for their power-packed performance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's Sahara Tent Stage on April 12 and April 19. They made history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at the music festival.

They performed some of their big hit tracks like Say My Name, Hala Hala, Guerrilla (Flag Ver.), and their latest comeback song, Crazy Form. Particularly, the group's youngest member, Jungho, garnered appreciation online for his high note in WONDERLAND (Symphony No. 9).