"Atrocious decision-making" — Fans outraged as 'ToGetHer' production faces backlash for editing Riwon's scenes amid controversy

The latest episodes of South Korea's first lesbian dating reality show, ToGetHer, have sparked major backlash from fans. This comes after scenes involving contestant Riwon were noticeably edited or removed. The show, which premiered on April 25, 2025, on Wavve and Rakuten TV, aims to bring LGBTQ+ representation to mainstream Korean entertainment.

The series is set on Jeju Island and follows seven women—Mirang, Dagyo, Hangyul, Jinah, Seoyeon, Heeyoung, and Riwon—as they explore romantic connections and navigate emotional journeys in a secluded house.

The release of episodes 3 and 4 had been postponed due to Riwon's recent controversy. It left fans frustrated and confused. Her interactions with fellow contestant Seoyeon, which were heavily teased in trailers, were significantly cut. This included their much-anticipated date.

Fans quickly noticed that scenes where Riwon shared moments with others or even simply appeared in group settings were either trimmed or completely erased. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions as viewers expressed their disappointment in this recent development.

"Seeing Riwon get blatantly edited out in the dining room scene even when she was talking pissed me off—like the editors just cropped her out on the wide and medium shots. Atrocious decision-making from the production team," commented a fan on X.

They accused the production team of ToGetHer of selective storytelling, stating how they didn't want to watch the series anymore.

"I just stopped when i was watching ep 3 and they didn't show her love letters, i came to twitter as understood why...I'm not going to watch the rest, i feel robbed," an X user wrote.

"I started watching ep 3 but it feels so empty and less interesting, that's why i stopped watching it :( bring back my riwon," another netizen remarked.

"F*CK the production team and everyone who didn't stand by her when she needed it most," another person added.

"so are we not getting seoyeon and riwon's date??? u put that in the trailers, why cut out a huge thing? makes it seem like seoyeon is getting no action without viewing their date🤨🤨🤨," another user wrote.

Many fans felt that the edits not only disrupted the flow of the show but also sidelined authentic representation, which the series had initially promised.

"I stopped watching this show. I didn't like the way they removed it just to please their detractors without really listening to the real audience. They wanted to take advantage of the popularity of GL content and at the first attack they left out a participant," a fan added.

"i've noticed the small interactions but the show isn't fun without riwon😭it's so boring gosh," an X user wrote.

"if you can't air Riwon scenes on the actual show, at least upload them separately on youtube! dude im even willing to pay for a channel/exclusive membership!!!" another fan shared.

More about ToGetHer and Riwon's controversy

ToGetHer is a groundbreaking dating show that brings together seven women from different walks of life in a house on Jeju Island to explore romantic possibilities. Unlike traditional dating programs, the show is entirely focused on female contestants. It aims to capture genuine connections and emotional struggles over its 10-episode run.

The controversy surrounding Riwon began when her past as a broadcast jockey (BJ) resurfaced online. Allegations emerged about her involvement in adult-themed streaming and one-on-one "meal dates" with high-paying viewers. Riwon addressed the claims through an apology on Instagram.

She also admitted she did not inform the production team of ToGetHer about her past activities. She apologized to viewers and her co-contestants and expressed regret for not being transparent.

Despite her apology, further controversy erupted when fellow contestant Hangyul alleged that Riwon had made inappropriate proposals after filming ended. This suggested an overseas trip under misleading circumstances. The production team released a statement acknowledging gaps in their background checks but did not confirm plans to remove Riwon from the show.

When episodes 3 and 4 of ToGetHer aired, fans were outraged to find Riwon's scenes heavily edited. Her interactions with Seoyeon, which many had been anticipating, were entirely omitted.

ToGetHer's production team has yet to comment on whether these scenes will be restored or if Riwon will be given more screen time in the remaining episodes. For now, fans remain skeptical about ToGetHer's commitment to honest and inclusive storytelling.

