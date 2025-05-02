"Its useless to watch it anymore" — ToGetHer fans outraged as episodes 3 & 4 delayed amid ongoing controversies involving Riwon & Hangyul

Korean reality show ToGetHer has postponed its third and fourth episodes, originally scheduled to air on May 2, 2025. The production company, Display Company, confirmed that the delay was prompted by the growing controversy surrounding cast member Riwon.

Ad

She has been accused of allegedly hiding details about her past as an adult streamer and allegedly making inappropriate proposals to co-contestant Hangyul after filming ended. While Riwon has denied the claims and issued a public apology, the situation escalated after Hangyul released a detailed social media post. She alleged that Riwon had suggested an overseas trip under misleading pretenses.

As reported by The Pink News, Hangyul said:

"After filming the program, I kept in polite touch with this participant. Then, she suggested that we go on a trip overseas. At first, I understood it as a simple invitation. However, as she went further into detail about a ‘meal date’, I realized that she was making an inappropriate offer. Once I realized this, I declined the offer outright."

Ad

Trending

The production team of ToGetHer addressed the issue in an official statement. They apologised to viewers and stated that the backlash, spurred by rumors, misinformation, and harassment, had caused significant harm to the cast and the LGBTQ+ community.

ToGetHer team added that episodes would be temporarily suspended to allow time for internal review and possible re-editing of the show. As reported by allkpop, the production company stated:

"We are committed to editing the show in a way that maintains its emotional narrative and respects the real experiences of the cast, while also reflecting public feedback and criticism."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to social media to express disappointment and confusion with ToGetHer's production house. Some argued that personal attacks and unfair treatment of Riwon had derailed the show. Others said the situation had made it too uncomfortable to continue watching. An X user, @luckyvickyjang, wrote:

"hmmmm, at this point, cancel the show for everyone sake. Its useless to watch it anymore if you going to re edit a. k. a remove her parts or get less screentime.."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several viewers of ToGetHer voiced frustration that a program meant to represent queer love and visibility had become engulfed in controversy.

"You were useless, you didn't know how to handle the situation. None of the other girls are safe with you. You don't know how to protect them from the accusations. If you allowed one of them to be harmed, what ensures that you will protect the others?," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Honestly, I don’t care about the show anymore. I just want these girls to be safe and protected. This situation is incredibly complex—please don’t drag either of them to the point of hopelessness or self-harm. Please. Somebody check on them," another person mentioned.

"i cannot support a show that claims to be for queer women but prioritises male opinions, so i will stop watching . shame on you. riwon and the queer women of south korea deserve better," a fan commented.

Ad

Others demanded protection for all cast members and urged producers not to erase Riwon's journey.

"if you guys are cutting out Riwon scenes, I am not watching that show. We are not watching that show. I stand with Riwon," a fan remarked.

"I saw this coming the minute hangyul also got involved lol,and they probably editing riwon out. It's sad cause this is the first korean gl dating show and we not sure if we ever gonna get a s2," an X user added.

Ad

"don't cut Ri-Won from the show... we are all on her side and against everyone who is against her," a netizen commented.

All about ToGetHer's concept, cast, and what's happened so far

Expand Tweet

Ad

ToGetHer made waves as South Korea's first lesbian dating show when it premiered on April 25, 2025, streaming on Wavve and Rakuten TV. The show follows seven women living together on Jeju Island as they try to form romantic connections in a phone-free, identity-limited environment. Contestants can only introduce themselves by name.

The cast of ToGetHer includes Riwon, Seoyeon, Heeyoung, Jinah, Hangyul, Mirang, and Dagyo, whose professions range from influencer and nurse to tattoo artist and producer. ToGetHer's initial episodes featured anonymous note exchanges, one-on-one dinner dates, and emotional Q&A sessions.

Ad

The first couple to officially pair up in the show was Jin-ah and Heeyoung, while other contestants began developing bonds. At the end of episode 2, a teaser introduced a new contestant, Min Woo, promising more twists to come.

As of now, the production team has emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding editing or cast removal, and that any future steps will be based on facts and fairness. With eight episodes remaining, ToGetHer's future direction will likely influence how similar LGBTQ+ content is handled in Korean media moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More