Kim Riwon, a contestant on ToGetHer, recently faced public backlash after past claims resurfaced about her being a racy broadcast jockey. These included adult-themed streams and one-on-one “dinner dates” with high-paying viewers. On April 29, she posted a handwritten apology on Instagram addressing the controversy.

For those unaware, ToGetHer is Korea’s first lesbian dating show. According to Riwon, those meetings involved no physical contact. However, the issue quickly went viral across Korean forums and social media. She wrote in her post,

“I appeared on the show without disclosing this part of my past to the producers. That was selfish, and I sincerely apologize to those who were disappointed or hurt by my actions. I am a woman who loves women.”

In her letter, Riwon admitted to her past BJ activities and explained that she had been active across three periods from 2016 to 2024. She apologized for not informing the production team before joining the show. She further apologized to viewers, fellow cast members, and the LGBTQ+ community.

The contestant also addressed her sexuality. She affirmed that she is a lesbian and had struggled in the past with self-denial. She revealed a brief relationship with a man who had turned abusive. He allegedly threatened to out her and used violence. This ultimately prompted her to join ToGetHer on her terms.

After the backlash and Riwon’s apology, the production team released a statement. They acknowledged their oversight in background checks and requested that viewers refrain from spreading hate. They also confirmed that casting involved multiple interviews, but admitted that some details were missed. No plans to edit or remove Riwon from the show were mentioned.

Fans quickly rallied behind Riwon online. Several viewers urged the production not to cut her scenes and even warned that they would boycott the show if any part of her story was erased. An X user, @literateur_, wrote,

"You a**holes are listening to homophobic misogynistic men instead of queer women!!! We want to see Riwon. Her past is none of our business anyway. You guys are sick! We'll boycott this show if you cut her scenes."

Supporters flooded social media, stating that she had shown courage by taking responsibility and coming out publicly. Others pointed out the double standards in judgment, especially in a show meant to support queer identities.

"why listen to men’s opinions on a show centered around sapphic women?? it has nothing to do with them. please don’t remove riwon because of these comments," a fan remarked.

"hope that you neither cut Li Yuan's segments nor ask her to leave. Though she made some unwise choices in the past, when rumors spread, she promptly clarified the facts and showed great accountability. She's a victim too. I hope we can stop being overly strict with women," a user commented.

"she did nothing wrong, you are taking the opinion of the WRONG public, this is not a show for MEN (the same ones that are treating her) this is for LESBIANS and you aren’t hearing us," an X user mentioned.

"istg if they decided to cut her out, I'LL DROP IT!! that show is literally made for lesbians and the prod team will be bothered by men's opinions??? oh god they are not even the target audience in the first place," another person wrote.

Many called the criticism unfair. They said that her past should not overshadow her right to be on the show and find love.

"There is no shame in any job. If life hadn’t forced her hand, who would choose such work? Kim Ri-won is taking responsibility and being honest — that takes strength, not shame. Survival is not a crime," a netizen added.

"please don't cut her scenes, riwon has the rights to find love there too and it's not her fault. lgbtq people should be able to love freely without being threatened or assaulted. don't lose this to men that bullied the cast for loving women," another fan added.

"Do not cut her parts!! She’s a well received fan-favorite and has been nothing but lovely on the show. Any past jobs and behavior should not affect her now and her future. Please support her instead," a netizen remarked.

All about Riwon -starrer lesbian show, ToGetHer, its concept, and what’s happened so far

ToGetHer premiered on April 25, 2025, on Wavve and Rakuten TV. It's South Korea's first lesbian dating show, featuring seven women living together on Jeju Island. Without phones or background info, the show focuses on real connections through conversation, emotions, and self-discovery rather than just romance.

The initial cast includes Riwon, Seoyeon, Heeyoung, Hangyul, Jinah, Mirang, and Dagyo, each coming from various professions including influencer, tattoo artist, producer, nurse, and singer-songwriter.

The women began their stay by introducing only their names and personalities, with no further details about their lives, adding to the mystery and natural chemistry-building. In the first two episodes, the women engaged in anonymous note-writing to express first impressions. Matches were formed based on mutual selections, with Jinah and Heeyoung becoming the first official date pair.

The episodes also included bonding activities like group dinners and personal Q&A sessions about love, heartbreak, and values. Toward the end of Episode 2 of ToGetHer, a teaser hinted at a new contestant, Min Woo.

ToGetHer runs for 10 episodes, airing every Friday until June 20, 2025. Despite its progressive concept, the show has now been thrust into controversy. How it navigates the situation with Riwon could have a lasting impact not only on the show’s success but also on broader media representation for LGBTQ+ individuals in Korea.

