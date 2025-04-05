"Beauty and brains indeed": Fans react as TWICE's Tzuyu shares her thoughts on the use of AI

On Friday, April 4, TWICE's Tzuyu took to her Bubble account to share her thoughts on the use of AI in the current world. She stated that she does realize that there are a lot of benefits to using AI and she is quite grateful for that. However, she also voiced her concerns about its impact, emphasizing that the real issue arises when AI undermines creativity.

Here's what she said through her Bubble messages:

"These days, AI is so advanced that it's so convenient, but you really have to be careful and cautious when using it. I've been thinking about AI lately. In order to keep up with the times, we have to face the changes of this era, but we must pay more attention and use it carefully."

She continued:

"Sometimes, using AI is really helpful and it's a huge advantage and I'm so grateful for it, but sometimes it seems like a problem that we need to work together to prevent from disappearing for the sake of those who worked creatively. But that doesn't mean it's wrong to use it. I think there are times when it is necessary."

Fans and netizens were proud and pleased with Tzuyu's take on the use of AI. They praised her by commenting that her stance was valid and unbiased, as she paid attention to both the pros and cons of the new technology.

Additionally, fans also pointed out that the idol holds a master's degree in Applied Psychology, further appreciating Tzuyu for her careful and interesting comment on the subject.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"sometimes i really tend to forget Tzuyu has a master's degree in psychology, beauty and brains indeed."

"That’s how you know that SHE is the idol with a Master Degree in Applied Psychology," said a fan on X

"When u stan pure hearted idol with master degree," added another fan

"finally a nuanced take on ai that isn’t just ai wonderful/ai pure evil," commented a netizen

More fans and netizens appreciated the idol's thoughts on the use of AI.

"Everyday TWICE will proof to us why they are the best group in the world that should be the example of many for their artistic skills, humanity and intelligence. I am proud to say that i stan the right group," stated a fan

"Tzuyu taking a stand in this matter is such a bliss for me. She actually cares and as someone who wants to work on the creative department, this means so much to me," added a X user

"See what happens when you let idols get an education, oh tzuyu we love you," said a netizen

"Of course you can expect this coming from a Master in Psychology student," commented another X user

All you need to know about Tzuyu and her current activities with TWICE

TWICE's Tzuyu, also known as Chou Tzu-yu, is a Taiwanese singer based in South Korea. She debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 alongside her K-pop girl group members.

Tzuyu and her fellow group members made their debut with their first EP, The Story Begins, with its lead single Like Ooh-Ahh. The single was also the first-ever K-pop debut song to surpass 100 million views on YouTube.

Apart from her activities with TWICE, the idol has also been a presenter on various South Korean TV shows such as Inkigayo. She kickstarted her solo career with solo song covers of Me! by Taylor Swift and Christmas Without You by Ava Max. On September 6, 2024, she made her official solo debut with the release of her first EP, abouTZU.

Meanwhile, Tzuyu has also been rolling out activities with her K-pop girl group, TWICE. On February 2, 2024, they released a single I Got You, which served as the pre-release track to their thirteenth EP, With You-th.

In July of the same year, they dropped their fifth Japanese studio album, Dive. Later, on December 6, 2024, they released their fourteenth EP, Strategy.

The EP also featured a remix of Mamushi by Megan Thee Stallion. Most recently, TWICE announced the release of their latest and fifth Japanese compilation album #Twice5, which is expected to roll out in May 2025.

