"The nation's group always being on top!" - Fans react as TWICE becomes the fastest K-pop to sell out the headlining set at Lollapalooza 2025

The K-pop group TWICE just made history on Lollapalooza, making fans excited. It is one of the most awaited music festivals of the year. The one held in Chicago is considered the biggest of all Lollapalooza locations. The group will be headlining the festival on Day 3, which is August 2. Tickets for the festival went live on March 20, local time.

According to the music festival's update on March 21, the tickets for the Saturday schedule are already sold out across several categories. The GA, GA+, and VIP categories of the Saturday lineup were sold out, and the tickets for the Platinum category were running low. A waitlist for the same has now begun.

Fans have expressed their enthusiasm about the K-pop group making history.

"'We're the originators, global entertainers' the nation's group always being on top!" one fan said.

Fans were proud of the group's achievement. They also jokingly asked Megan Thee Stallion to make a cameo during TWICE's performance. This was a direct reference to the K-pop group and Megan's collaboration for the group's latest song Strategy from its 14th mini-album of the same name.

"One day i will see them," a fan wrote.

"Megan unnie better show up as a surprise cameo," another fan replied.

"Girl that's twice, what did y'all expected," a fan commented.

Fans were amazed by the success of the Dive singers at the music festival. The group, which debuted in 2015, has been making waves with its achievements over the years, and this sold-out performance is another feather on their cap. Here's what some other fans had to say:

"These people are so lucky having to witness twice's performances like fr," a user wrote.

"The power of TWICE holds!! Even people knew how amazing they are and their music," another user replied.

"OH TWICE THE QUEENS YOU ARE," a user replied.

TWICE and other acts at the Lollapalooza Chicago 2025

Lollapalooza Chicago will take place for four days from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3. K-pop group TWICE will be headlining Day 3 of the festival on August 2, alongside Rufus du Sol.

They will be joined by Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodgrigo, A$AP Rocky, Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, and Korn, who will be headlining the festival on other days. Other K-pop acts performing during the 4-day festival are Boynextdoor, Katseye, Wave to Earth, and Xdinary Heroes.

Popular artists like Fujii Kaze, Martin Garrix, Isabel LaRosa, JPEGMAFIA, Gracie Adams, Mark Ambor, Wasia Project, and Grammy award-winning artist Doechii, who also collaborated with BLACKPINK Jennie for ExtraL, are among the 170+ artists scheduled to perform at the music festival.

As of 2025, TWICE has yet to announce comeback plans. The group's member Dahyun made her acting debut with the film You Are The Apple Of My Eye in February.

