“Best BL of the year 2025” - Fans crown Revenged Love behind-the-scenes after Tian Xu Ning & Zi Yu’s office kiss scene making goes viral

On September 14, 2025, BTS footage from Revenged Love episode 10 surfaced, rapidly gaining widespread attention across the internet. The clips showed leads Tian Xu Ning and Zi Yu filming an intense office kiss. In the shot, Tian is seen trailing kisses over Zi Yu until the director cuts, with Zi Yu breaking into laughter once the cameras stop rolling.The series has already gained traction for the strong chemistry between its lead pair. The Chinese drama centers on Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), a man from a modest background who is often belittled by his wealthy ex-girlfriend, Yue Yue. Determined to rebuild, he launches his own venture but keeps colliding with Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), the privileged heir of his family’s firm. When Suo Wei discovers his ex is now with Chi Cheng, he plots revenge by drawing him in. What starts as a scheme turns complicated when Suo Wei finds himself developing genuine emotions. Following the release of the new behind-the-scenes footage, fans have declared Revenged Love the best BL drama of the year.&quot;Best BL of the year 2025. REVENGED LOVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES🥇,&quot; an X user commented..•°♡WESTIE°•. @WESTIE1982009LINKBest BL of the year 2025REVENGED LOVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES🥇Admirers of the duo continue to share their reactions to the clip. 𝓎𝓮𝓃𝒶 𖹭.ᐟ @archenraveLINKthis is so wild😦😧🙀👨‍❤️‍👨💏Digital Loiterer✨🐒 @MewzipanLINKyou're telling me that this is NOT Ai ?? 🤌🏻🤌🏻😭😭iya🐟 @ziyunis_LINKlike i literally needed to touch some grass after watching this MULTIPLE TIMES it was really something…One netizen remarked that so &quot;much devouring was happening behind the scenes,” adding that those moments were “hotter than the actual scenes” and that not even &quot;half of it&quot; made it into the show.Risma Gyuzizi @Riezma_0302LINKWhy????bts always hotter than the actual scene on series😁😄😄hobi pretty pretty @iamanie123LINKI cannot believe my eyes, what do you mean they made a whole damn cake and gave us crumbs in the series 😭😭😭😭😭cant believe this much devouring was happening behind the scenes 😭😭😭😭😭jk97_03op @J03op96138LINKI still can't believe they go this far &amp; we didn't get half of it. They worked really hard 😉😉More about Revenged Love's exclusive BTS contentThe exclusive behind-the-scenes content for Revenged Love has been made available to fans by the production team. On September 2, 2025, the crew announced that previously unreleased scenes would be released daily. Entry required dropping an email, though only a fixed number of passes were open during the beta phase.逆愛｜Revenged Love Series @RevengedLove_LINKDing! You’ve got a “spoiler” from Rvenged Love—please check it out!Dear Revenged Love fans,Thank you for your continued love and support! Over the past week, we’ve released a bunch of behind-the-scenes clips—did you catch them all on time?But this is just the beginning—the real “treasures” are still to come!In the coming days, hundreds of exclusive, exciting behind-the-scenes clips will be exclusively released on the Memefans platform! 🎉Want to be among the first to unlock exclusive clips?Click the link and leave your email! We’ll send you a special invitation link as soon as the beta test opens.Spots are limited, so don’t miss out! ❤Reservation link: https://wjx.cn/vm/rbLPIk1.aspxThese clips offer glimpses from the set and unscripted exchanges among the cast. However, most of the content is reserved for Memefans. Later, the same day, the producers declared on X that the signup quota had been reached, forcing an early halt. The message stated,“Dear admirers of #RevengedLove, thanks for your affection and backing. Since the reservation count has touched the ceiling, we will be shutting the registration channel earlier than scheduled.”With registration shut, focus shifts to the steady release of exclusive behind-the-scenes clips, which are already making waves on the internet these days. For fans looking to revisit Revenged Love, all 24 episodes are available to stream on Viki!