  • “Best BL of the year 2025” - Fans crown Revenged Love behind-the-scenes after Tian Xu Ning & Zi Yu’s office kiss scene making goes viral

“Best BL of the year 2025” - Fans crown Revenged Love behind-the-scenes after Tian Xu Ning & Zi Yu’s office kiss scene making goes viral

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 14, 2025 05:53 GMT
Tian Xu Ning and Zi Yu in Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
On September 14, 2025, BTS footage from Revenged Love episode 10 surfaced, rapidly gaining widespread attention across the internet. The clips showed leads Tian Xu Ning and Zi Yu filming an intense office kiss. In the shot, Tian is seen trailing kisses over Zi Yu until the director cuts, with Zi Yu breaking into laughter once the cameras stop rolling.

The series has already gained traction for the strong chemistry between its lead pair. The Chinese drama centers on Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), a man from a modest background who is often belittled by his wealthy ex-girlfriend, Yue Yue.

Determined to rebuild, he launches his own venture but keeps colliding with Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), the privileged heir of his family’s firm. When Suo Wei discovers his ex is now with Chi Cheng, he plots revenge by drawing him in.

What starts as a scheme turns complicated when Suo Wei finds himself developing genuine emotions. Following the release of the new behind-the-scenes footage, fans have declared Revenged Love the best BL drama of the year.

"Best BL of the year 2025. REVENGED LOVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES🥇," an X user commented.
Admirers of the duo continue to share their reactions to the clip.

One netizen remarked that so "much devouring was happening behind the scenes,” adding that those moments were “hotter than the actual scenes” and that not even "half of it" made it into the show.

More about Revenged Love's exclusive BTS content

The exclusive behind-the-scenes content for Revenged Love has been made available to fans by the production team. On September 2, 2025, the crew announced that previously unreleased scenes would be released daily. Entry required dropping an email, though only a fixed number of passes were open during the beta phase.

These clips offer glimpses from the set and unscripted exchanges among the cast. However, most of the content is reserved for Memefans. Later, the same day, the producers declared on X that the signup quota had been reached, forcing an early halt. The message stated,

“Dear admirers of #RevengedLove, thanks for your affection and backing. Since the reservation count has touched the ceiling, we will be shutting the registration channel earlier than scheduled.”
With registration shut, focus shifts to the steady release of exclusive behind-the-scenes clips, which are already making waves on the internet these days.

For fans looking to revisit Revenged Love, all 24 episodes are available to stream on Viki!

