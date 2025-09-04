“This seems shady as hell”: Internet raise doubts over reservation for Revenged Love’s exclusive behind-the-scene clips release amidst fan hype

  • home icon
By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:50 GMT
Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
On September 2, 2025, Revenged Love fans were thrilled after the crew announced on X that daily behind-the-scenes snippets would be released. The official page thanked viewers for their support and highlighted clips already shared. The post teased that this was just the beginning, with more “treasures” on the way.

Notably, most of the content will appear exclusively on Memefans. Hundreds of fresh, backstage moments are planned, giving fans a peek at the filming process. Fans were invited to submit their emails to receive an invite link once the beta launched. With limited spots available, early signups were encouraged.

Although fans were excited for the content, they encountered issues when trying to open the link. Shortly after, the team also shared an update. They announced that, since reservations hit the maximum limit, the booking channel would close earlier than planned.

"Dear fans of #RevengedLove thank you for your love and supports. As the number of reservations has reached the upper limit, we will be closing the reservation channel ahead of schedule," they stated on X.

The news stirred chatter online, with followers excited to catch the upcoming clips and see cast interactions off-camera. But some also raised concerns about the reservation process.

"Oh absolutely not …. this seems shady as hell 😭," an X user commented.
Many fans said the reservation process involved extra steps, making it feel like a "scam." Moreover, according to them, there was a lack of detailed information as well.

Meanwhile, in the next few days, a steady flow of exclusive backstage videos is expected. Offering fans an insider glimpse into the actors’ chemistry, the content has already sparked excitement among viewers eager to see more.

Revenged Love's top-rated success

Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
China’s BL series Revenged Love's plot follows Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), a guy from a modest background, often mocked by his rich former partner. Trying to reclaim his footing, he launches his own startup, but ends up crossing paths with Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), the pampered heir of his family firm.

When Suo Wei discovers that his ex-partner is dating Chi Cheng, he hatches a plan to charm Chi Cheng. Though he has never been into men romantically, he dives in and gradually, real feelings begin to grow as their lives get entangled.

IMDb scores the show 9.0/10, crowning it the top BL drama of 2025. As of now, Rakuten Viki shows 9.7/10 from over 29,238 votes. MyShows.me gives it 4.74/5, with nearly every episode above 4.8, showing steady interest. Furthermore, lead actor Zi Yu set a record with 17 million live viewers, a first for BL stars.

To revisit Revenged Love, the drama is available to watch on both Viki and GagaOOLala!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

bell-icon Manage notifications