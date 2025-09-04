“This seems shady as hell”: Internet raise doubts over reservation for Revenged Love’s exclusive behind-the-scene clips release amidst fan hype

On September 2, 2025, Revenged Love fans were thrilled after the crew announced on X that daily behind-the-scenes snippets would be released. The official page thanked viewers for their support and highlighted clips already shared. The post teased that this was just the beginning, with more “treasures” on the way.Notably, most of the content will appear exclusively on Memefans. Hundreds of fresh, backstage moments are planned, giving fans a peek at the filming process. Fans were invited to submit their emails to receive an invite link once the beta launched. With limited spots available, early signups were encouraged.Although fans were excited for the content, they encountered issues when trying to open the link. Shortly after, the team also shared an update. They announced that, since reservations hit the maximum limit, the booking channel would close earlier than planned.&quot;Dear fans of #RevengedLove thank you for your love and supports. As the number of reservations has reached the upper limit, we will be closing the reservation channel ahead of schedule,&quot; they stated on X.The news stirred chatter online, with followers excited to catch the upcoming clips and see cast interactions off-camera. But some also raised concerns about the reservation process.&quot;Oh absolutely not …. this seems shady as hell 😭,&quot; an X user commented.jae⁷ @ynkkglowLINKoh absolutely not …. this seems shady as hell 😭Many fans said the reservation process involved extra steps, making it feel like a &quot;scam.&quot; Moreover, according to them, there was a lack of detailed information as well.Shuuichi @RainnyOnnaLINKWhy it feels like a scam url lmao 😭🤣 better use alt acc for safety reasonCassie lu ลูลูลืมตา @LancerIshLINKWhy this extra steps when most people watching your content had already paid for the subscriptions. Seems like a scam or data stealing 😭LOUIE @shuiyuesLINKSince there's no detailed information about the platform or any terms and conditions, please prioritize your internet safety, fellas. Don't fill it up with your personal/main email. Make sure you use a spare one.Meanwhile, in the next few days, a steady flow of exclusive backstage videos is expected. Offering fans an insider glimpse into the actors’ chemistry, the content has already sparked excitement among viewers eager to see more.mar @dearbubble7LINKim glad since rl team decided to release all the behind videos for each day of filming and we'll see how tianyu gets to the point where when director says cut they snuggle up together in bed &amp; are clingy w each other😭#RevengedLove #逆爱 #tianxuning #ziyu.•°♡WESTIE°•. @WESTIE1982009LINKAhhhh everyday I keep alarm to watch this, after I woke up first thing I watch is this behind scenes 😭😭😭😭😭 never been this obsessed on a series...🫶🏻🫶🏻 Best series I have ever watched nothing can be compared to this wonderful 🎉🖤🖤 A masterpiece ❤️Suirei 🌊 @huskyandwifeLINKAre they making Revenged Love bts multiverse as we speak? It’s literally endless. Much more content than the actual series 😭👇👇👇In the coming days, hundreds of exclusive, exciting behind-the-scenes clips will be exclusively released on the Memefans platform! 🎉Revenged Love's top-rated successRevenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)China’s BL series Revenged Love's plot follows Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), a guy from a modest background, often mocked by his rich former partner. Trying to reclaim his footing, he launches his own startup, but ends up crossing paths with Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), the pampered heir of his family firm.When Suo Wei discovers that his ex-partner is dating Chi Cheng, he hatches a plan to charm Chi Cheng. Though he has never been into men romantically, he dives in and gradually, real feelings begin to grow as their lives get entangled.IMDb scores the show 9.0/10, crowning it the top BL drama of 2025. As of now, Rakuten Viki shows 9.7/10 from over 29,238 votes. MyShows.me gives it 4.74/5, with nearly every episode above 4.8, showing steady interest. Furthermore, lead actor Zi Yu set a record with 17 million live viewers, a first for BL stars.To revisit Revenged Love, the drama is available to watch on both Viki and GagaOOLala!