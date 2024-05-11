BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga’s Sour Candy reportedly in works for Fortnite Festival

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is reportedly joining hands with Lady Gaga to mark the comeback of their song, Sour Candy. for the renowned video game, Fortnite. This is being implemented specifically for the ongoing Fortnite festival, a special musical version of the online video game platform developed by Epic Games.

Sour Candy was originally released in 2020. Now, this song is likely to be revamped for season 3 of the game. This news was leaked by some inside sources (SpushFNBR & BeastFN) via social media (@GhoulPinks) on May 10, 2024. Even though Lady Gaga has already been a part of their line-up earlier, this time the game might feature the American singer along with BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga's 2020 collaborative song to reportedly get a revival

Fortnite Festival was first introduced in 2023, with the partnership between Epic Games and Harmonix. It provides a musical gaming experience to gamers as they can perform a song while playing. There are several popular songs to choose from.

Artists like Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Weezer, and The Cranberries, have had their songs featured in this particular game. For the upcoming season, the creators of the game are immersing the K-pop flavor into it. Reportedly, they have decided to join hands with BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga to incorporate their song, Sour Candy in the Fornite Festival.

This 2020 song marked the first collaboration between the two global musicians. What was only a rumor at that time turned out to be true after Lady Gaga announced the track list of her sixth album, Chromatica, which included the quartet's song as well.

Lady Gaga has already been the main feature artist of the second season of Fortnite Festival. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's involvement has excited the vast K-pop community community. This is not the K-pop girl group's first gaming collaboration. They have previously released a fresh song for the game, PUBG MOBILE called Ready For Love.

K-pop collaborations with gaming entities are not a new thing as a whole. Some of the other significant collabs include ENHYPEN with Pokemon, G(I)DLE X League of Legends, and LE SSERAFIM X Overwatch 2.

The artist to be featured in the third season is Billie Eilish. The game has already released the Billie Bundle Package for the game on May 10, 2024. This third season began on April 23, 2024, and already features songs like Oxytocin, All the Good Girls Go to Hell, Happier Than Ever, and Therefore I Am.

Some of the other songs that are in works for the game are Circles by Post Malone, Push It by Salt-N-Pepa, Creep by Radiohead, and I Melt With You by Modern English.