BLACKPINK's Jennie, Park Seo-joon, Lee Jae-wook, and more rumored to attend CHANEL's 'Coco Crush' pop-up store opening in Seoul

On July 2, 2024, eyesmag reported the upcoming event of CHANEL's 'Coco Crush' pop-up store opening in Seoul. Jennie from BLACKPINK is rumored to attend the showcase on July 4, as per sources.

South Korean celebrities such as Jo Bo-ah, Park Seo-joon, The Boyz's Younghoon, Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Jae-wook, Gong Myung, and SNSD Sooyoung are rumored to attend the upcoming opening event as well.

The 'Coco Crush' pop-up jewelry shop by CHANEL will have four distinct concept areas, including Crush Library, Crush Game, Crush Salon, and Crush Locksmith. The pop-up store will only be available until July 23, 2024.

Additionally, there is a unique service that enables customers to pick up merchandise they bought through KakaoTalk Gifting until July 21, 2024, by visiting the "Coco Crush Pop-up" on a convenient day.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie and actor Park Seo-joon as CHANEL's brand ambassadors

In January 2024, a Coco Crush ad by CHANEL featured BLACKPINK's Jennie. The SOLO singer-rapper was featured in a series of photos wearing the new Coco Crush jewelry line. The fine jewelry line is influenced by the quilted pattern, which has been the Maison's logo since 1955.

Jennie, along with Amandla Stenberg and Lucy Boynton, the newest ambassadors for the Maison, dominated social media with images and videos from the campaign.

The new small bracelets in yellow, white, or beige gold, with or without diamonds, are among these bright, new designs, as is a single white gold earring. The new Coco Crush designs, which are highlighted in the marketing, also have a proprietary, spinning, invisible Coco Twist clasp.

In 2021, CHANEL announced Park Seo-joon as its regional brand ambassador for Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam. In January 2024, the Gyeonseong Creature actor collaborated with the French House for its men's fragrance, Allure Homme Sport, and Chanel Beauty's men's line, Boy de Chanel.

In July 2023, the Tweed de Chanel collection was held in Seoul. South Korean celebrities like Park Seo-joon and Kim Go-eun, CHANEL's brand ambassadors, attended the event. The collection debuted in 2020 and showcased its second version of the premium jewelry line from the French Maison.

Patrice Leguéreau, director of the Chanel Fine Jewellery Creation Studio, displayed 63 exclusive pieces that demonstrated CHANEL's craftsmanship.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the 2024 MET GALA on May 6. She is currently working on her solo music and debuted on the runway for Jacquemus's "La Casa" cruise show on June 10, 2024. Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon finished filming for Jinny's Kitchen's Season 2 in Iceland, and the show is aired on tvN and Amazon Prime Video.

