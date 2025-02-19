BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Networth: Fortune explored as ‘Rockstar’ singer shows off her brand-new Ferrari Purosangue SUV alongside 812 Superfast

On February 19, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa displayed her brand-new white Ferrari Purosangue SUV alongside 812 Superfast on Instagram Stories. She kept it short with a white heart emoji and the caption:

“Welcoming my new baby to the fam.”

The Thailand native and Ferrari have a history. On March 27, 2024, she uploaded the first video on the LLOUD YouTube channel, a house tour, for her birthday. After leaving her apartment, the artist was seen with her Mercedes-Benz.

Netizens noticed the yellow upholstery, speculating whether it was customized for her. Just days after revealing her Mercedes-AMG G63, Lisa was spotted with another luxury ride—a Mansory Ferrari 812 GTS. She also showed off her luxury ride in a video clip.

Lisa has a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth comes from music, TV appearances like Real Man 300 and Youth With You, and global ambassadorships with Bulgari and Celine.

She owns a $3.95 million Beverly Hills mansion with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an “old English” design from 1924. In Seoul’s Seongbuk-dong district, she has a $5.5 million two-story penthouse with a basement, adding to her real estate portfolio.

Lisa’s career from early dance days to solo success

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, Lisa started dancing when she was just four years old. As a child, the K-pop star took part in varied dance contests. The LALISA singer was also in an 11-member crew, We Zaa Cool, with GOT7’s BamBam.

BLACKPINK'S Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

The pop icon joined YG Entertainment when she was 13 in 2010. She spent five years training in rap, vocals, and dance. During her time there, she met Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo, who later formed BLACKPINK. The group debuted in 2016, with the song BOOMBAYAH, becoming YG’s first girl group in seven years. Before them, YG’s last debut was WINNER in 2014.

In December 2023, all four members signed with respective labels for solo careers. However, they all are still active as a group under YG Entertainment. In 2024, the songster launched her own label, LLOUD, to handle her solo career.

By April, she teamed up with RCA Records, securing full rights to her music. She’s since dropped New Woman, ROCKSTAR, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me). Her EP Alter Ego is set to release on February 28, 2025.

Recently, the BLACKPINK member also made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3 as Mook, a health mentor at the resort. The new season, which is set in her homeland, premiered on February 17, 2025. Her performance had received positive feedback, marking her first step into acting.

