BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' exceeds 800 million views on YouTube

On March 20, 2025, BLACKPINK's official X account shared that Lovesick Girls exceeded 800 million views on YouTube. The social media handle captioned the post as:

"#BLACKPINK ‘Lovesick Girls’ M/V HITS 800 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!"

Lovesick Girls was released on October 2, 2020, through YG Entertainment. It served as the title track of the band's first studio album The Album. The electro-pop beats, powerful vocals, and impactful choreography made the song a superhit.

The song peaked at number two on the Billboard Global 200 and reached second spot on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea. The group performed the hit number on programs like Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the United States in 2020 and Music Station in Japan. Domestically they promoted it on Show! Music Core and Inkigayo.

BLACKPINK released tour dates for their upcoming tour

On February 19, 2025, the four-member group announced the dates for their upcoming tour, titled 'BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour.' The band will kick-start the event on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium, South Korea. The dates for the forthcoming event have been listed below:

On July 5 and 6, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Stadium, South Korea. On July 12, 2025, Inglewood, SoFi Stadium, United States. On July 13, 2025, Chicago, Soldier Field. On July 22 and July 23, 2025, Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada. On July 26 and July 27, 2025, Citi Field, New York City, United States. On August 2 and 3, 2025, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France. On August 6, 2025, Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Italy, Milan. On August 9, 2025, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain. On August 15 and August 16, 2025, at Wembley Stadium, England, London.

Additionally, the group would also have concerts at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on January 16, 17, and 18, 2025, respectively. It is to be noted that the group will become the first K-pop girl group to perform at London's Wembley Stadium in August 2025.

Back in July 2024, a concert film commemorating the group's eighth anniversary titled, BLACKPINK World Tour (Born Pink) was released across 110 countries. It showcased their performances from Seoul's Gocheok Dome and scenes from the other cities on the tour.

For those unversed, the band features four members, including Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa. They made their official debut in August, 2016 and released the single album Square One.

It was unveiled through YG Entertainment and featured two tracks, Whistle and Boombayah. The band has since released chart-topping hits like Shut Down, Typa Girl, Pink Venom, and more.

The group members are currently occupied with their solo activities after deciding not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

