BLACKPINK'S Rosé joins 2025 Global Citizen Festival New York lineup: How to get tickets, livestreaming, & all you need to know 

After BTS' Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rosé is set to perform solo at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival on September 27, 2025. The concert runs at Central Park in New York from 2 pm to 10 pm. The show will stream live worldwide from the Great Lawn. Global Citizen runs the festival as part of its campaign to end extreme poverty.The affair brings together artists, policymakers, philanthropists, and business leaders, while urging the public to participate in the evolution. Tickets can be bought or earned by completing actions through the Global Citizen site or app. Fans can also sign up at glblctzn.co/Rose for a chance to get entry.BLACKPINK's Rosé (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)Those not in New York can watch worldwide. The festival streams live on YouTube, Apple Music, Apple TV, Twitch, Amazon Music En Vivo, Amazon Live FAST on Prime Video and FireTV, Brut, DITU, iHeartRadio, Mediacorp, Veeps, ViX, VIZIO WatchFree+, the Global Citizen app and website. In India, PVR INOX Cinemas will screen it on September 28, 2025.Here’s everything we know about Global Citizen FestivalBLACKPINK’s Rosé will step out for her first solo stage at the Global Citizen Festival this Saturday. The 28-year-old star is joining a bill that also lists Shakira, Cardi B, Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna.“Rosé is one of the most influential artists of this generation, bridging languages and cultures through the universal power of music. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Global Citizen stage for her first-ever solo festival performance,” Global Citizen’s chief music and entertainment officer Katie Hill said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.She added, “We can’t wait to see Number Ones and Blinks [Rosé’s official fandom name and Blackpink’s official fandom name] on the Great Lawn this Saturday.”Hugh Jackman takes the role of main host, with Shakira leading the night’s lineup. Bill Nye, Adam Lambert, Danai Gurira, and Liza Koshy step in as co-hosts.Confirmed speakers include Kristen Bell, Tony Goldwyn, Laurie Hernandez, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers, joined by Fran Katsoudas, Lydia Kekeli Amenyaglo, Fy Rajaonarivelo, Esther Kimani, Omowumi Ogunrotimi, Valeriia Rachynska, and Taily Terena. This year’s Global Citizen Festival highlights three global targets, which are as follows:One is expanding electricity access to one million people across Africa through solar training and renewable grids.Another is protecting 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest through the leadership of Indigenous peoples.The third is securing schooling for 30,000 children through the Global Citizen Education Fund.The event will also cut its footprint by running on clean battery power, offering only vegetarian food, and removing single-use plastics. Passes are free but earned through action. Participants collect points by signing petitions and sharing campaigns on the Global Citizen app or site, then enter ticket draws before the show. Paid entry for the Global Citizen Festival is also open for general and VIP spots, sold only via official outlets.Rosé has recently made a solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She first visited the show in 2020 with BLACKPINK. Meanwhile, her bandmates Lisa and Jennie have already made solo debuts.