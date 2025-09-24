SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA 2025: Dates, location, activities, & all you need to know about the group’s citywide fan experience event

K-pop group SEVENTEEN is set to bring SEVENTEEN THE CITY back to Los Angeles from October 11 to 19, 2025, coinciding with their SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN U.S. concerts at BMO Stadium on October 16 and 17, 2025. SEVENTEEN (Image via X/@pledis_17)The event returns after a year, now featuring an expanded lineup and closer collaborations with international brands and local spots. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming fan experience!SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA 2025 highlightsLA Metro will celebrate with SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA posters on 157 digital screens across 55 stations from October 16–19. Waymo will also offer fan discount coupons to help you explore event locations with ease. Below are the highlights of the fan experiences:SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA: SEVENTEEN-themed Airbnb originals &amp; experiencesFans can join Airbnb Original Experiences, following last year’s Seoul edition. Airbnb will offer SEVENTEEN-themed Originals in Los Angeles, with bookings opening on September 24 at 6:00 pm PT. Programs include:Celebrate SEVENTEEN with Dumbfoundead &amp; Friends: On October 15, 2025, the official SEVENTEEN welcome party in LA will be hosted by rapper Dumbfoundead with DJ HOWMINI. Move Like SEVENTEEN with Lex Woo: Fans can learn K-pop moves directly from Alexa “Lex” Woo, a sought-after choreographer behind today’s top groups. Glam Up with Ssooniestyle Stylist: Jessica Song, celebrity hair director and trusted K-pop stylist, shows fans how to do stage-ready looks. SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA: Singalong Party at Universal Studios Hollywood Universal Studios Hollywood will host a fan sing-along on October 14 at 4 pm. CARATs can join a free Singalong session on October 14 at 4 pm at 5 Towers Stage, Universal CityWalk (100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City). SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA: Wheel Lighting at Santa Monica PierAs part of the celebration, the city will light up in the group’s signature colors. From October 15 to 17 (including the two nights of the group's concerts at BMO Stadium), the 85-foot Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier will glow in rose quartz and serenity tones. The special SEVENTEEN-themed light display will begin each evening at 7 pm, offering fans a stunning tribute by the sea. The Ferris wheel is located at 380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica.SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA: Merch Pop-up storeSEVENTEEN’s pop-up store is coming to Koreatown from October 4 to November 16 at 3509 W 6th St, Los Angeles. SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA: Complex Pop-up SEVENTEEN teams up with COMPLEX for an exclusive pop-up at 433 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles. From October 11 to 13, discover Complex-exclusive pieces, limited-edition merchandise, official albums, and more.SEVENTEEN THE CITY LA: Themed food &amp; drink collaborations:Food and beverage spots will also be a part of it. Six brands like Old Ferry Donut, Ahgassi Gopchang, It’s Boba Time, Baekjeong, Wanderlust Creamery, and Melo Melo will release SEVENTEEN-themed menus and giveaways during the event.It’s Boba Time: From October 1 to October 19 at all locations across the U.S.Old Ferry Donut: From October 11 to October 31 at The Source Buena Park, Cerritos, LA K-Town, Torrance, San GabrielAhgassi Gopchang: From October 11 to October 19 at Ahgassi Gopchang LABAEKJEONG: From October 11 to October 19 at Baekjeong Los Angeles and Baekjeong TorranceMelo Melo: From October 13 to October 31 in Koreatown, Sawtelle, Westchester, San Gabriel, Rowland Heights, Irvine, and San DiegoWanderlust Creamery: From October 11 to October 31 at Fairfax/Beverly Grove, Atwater Village, Sawtelle, Pasadena, Venice, Westfield Topanga, Costa Mesa, and IrvineAfter LA, SEVENTEEN continues their U.S. tour with stops at Tacoma Dome, WA (Oct 11), Moody Center, Austin (Oct 21-22), Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise (Oct 26-27), and Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. (Oct 29-30).