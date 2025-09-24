  • home icon
  What happened at Kang Daniel's final USA concert? All we know as Singer's performance despite last-minute setbacks leave fans emotional

What happened at Kang Daniel's final USA concert? All we know as Singer's performance despite last-minute setbacks leave fans emotional

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 24, 2025 05:47 GMT
Kang Daniel (Image via Instagram/@daniel.k.here)
Kang Daniel (Image via Instagram/@daniel.k.here)

Kang Daniel’s U.S. tour, Act: New Episode, faced another hurdle after a robbery struck his final stop in San Jose. On September 22, 2025, while staff were driving from Los Angeles, a vehicle carrying stage wear, styling kits, and tour goods worth nearly $60,000 was broken into.

The incident came two days after his Los Angeles show on September 20. The K-pop idol's agency, Artistic Round Alliance (ARA), confirmed the theft was discovered on the way to San Jose. Even so, organizers stated the concert would move ahead, though without some of the original setup. On September 23 KST, Kang addressed fans online, writing,

“We got all our stuff stolen—outfits, hair and makeup tools, even MD goods. Still, let’s make it a great show. I’m okay.”
He added a thumbs-up photo to reassure audiences. To keep the show running, the staff quickly purchased replacements at a local mall. Kang later mentioned that the stage outfits were picked up from H&M, which allowed the performance to proceed as planned.

Despite the loss, Kang Daniel kept to the schedule, showing resolve to continue performing through the tour. Fans are reacting to the news, with one X user commenting,

"Mannn i feel so bad for Daniel. So many unfortunate things happened to him. ☹️."
Fans are feeling emotional about the current situation.

Others noted that despite the "setback," Kang Daniel bounced back and delivered a strong performance. Meanwhile, many continue to send him well wishes.

Kang Daniel previously cancelled his New Jersey concert hours before the show

Kang Daniel&#039;s New Jersey concert cancellation notice (Image via X/@kd_officialx)
Kang Daniel's New Jersey concert cancellation notice (Image via X/@kd_officialx)

Kang Daniel's recent concert robbery follows an earlier setback when his New Jersey date was cancelled just hours before opening. The concert, part of his Act: New Episode world tour, was set for September 6 but got scrapped just two hours before doors opened. His label ARA posted,

"We sincerely apologize to all fans who were looking forward to today's concert in Jersey City. We know many of you traveled far and waited with great anticipation, and it pains us to share this news."

They stated that refunds will be handled automatically through the official ticket site, with details sent by email. Last year, the artist filed a case with the Seoul police against KONNECT Entertainment’s main shareholder, who owns about 70% of the company.

The dispute involves a ₩10.0 billion KRW advance deal from December 2022. Kang said that his name and the firm’s seal were used without his approval. Kang created KONNECT in 2019 and worked as CEO, but with his deal ending next month, he is expected to walk away.

In another case, in September 2024, the Seoul Central District Court fined Sojang ₩10 million for spreading false claims about Kang. Prosecutors had requested ₩3 million, but the court ruled the videos caused clear harm to Kang’s reputation.

Soon after, Kang Daniel’s agency filed a civil suit seeking ₩100 million in damages. In November 2024, the court ordered Sojang to pay ₩30 million and cover 70% of legal costs. The court said the content went beyond opinion and intentionally misrepresented facts. Both parties appealed the civil verdict.

Act: New Episode's U.S. tour began on September 3rd and includes 12 stops in cities such as Washington, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more!

