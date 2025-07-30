“Idols of idols for a reason” - Fans rejoice as BTS’ Taehyung becomes the most searched K-pop idol of the century on Google

On July 30, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was officially declared the &quot;Most Searched K-pop Idol of the Century&quot; by Google. Alongside this feat, it was also revealed that he is the most searched K-pop artist on the Wikipedia platform as well. This news has extremely delighted fans, as Taehyung’s influence extends beyond just a year or a decade—it spans an entire century. What makes this achievement even more special is that it isn’t his first time reaching such heights; he has consistently remained on top of search charts over the years. In fact, during the first half of 2024, he was ranked as the most searched K-pop idol on Google, and he maintained that position in the first quarter of 2025.Some other idols featured in the Google list are Jungkook at #2, PSY at #3, Lisa at #4, and Jimin at #5.A very recent example of V's influence was seen on June 28, 2025, when there was a 100% spike in global Google search trends for his name’s hashtag. The occasion for this surge in online activity was his brief appearance at Jin’s opening solo concert, where he showed up wearing a black vest.Now, fans are proud of his one-of-a-kind achievement and have been flooding the internet with admiration.“Idol of idols for a reason,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Other fans expressed similar sentiments, with comments reading:&quot;He is such an iconic man,&quot; a fan coined.&quot;A true global icon,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;This centuryyyyyy! Like in the past 100 yearrsss!! Idol of Idols,&quot; a fan exclaimed.While some fans made shorter comments, others shared their reactions via long, detailed tweets.&quot;With millions of searches accumulated over the years, taehyung remains at the top as one of the most influential, talked-about, and beloved figures in the global industry,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;The universe really did us a favor by letting us exist in the same era as Kim Taehyung. Idols like him don’t repeat the K-pop world won’t even come close to seeing a star like him again. Once in a century star,&quot; a fan quoted.&quot;The most searched, most popular, most loved, most impactful, most influential, most beautiful, most multi-talented…I could go on and on about how truly magnificent &amp; marvellous our Taehyung is. And above all everything he has ever achieved has been through his OWN merit,&quot; a fan said.Taehyung shares new updates with fans in the last couple of daysOn the very same day that Taehyung was crowned the Most Searched K-pop Idol of the Century, fans were treated to personal updates from the star himself. These updates sent the fandom into a frenzy, as they included rare gym photos.Shared by his gym trainer, Choi Han-jin, the photos showed V working out, dressed in a fitted grey T-shirt that highlighted his muscular physique. Fans couldn’t help but notice the physical transformation he has undergone since his appearances before his enlistment.Choi even playfully captioned the post with a compliment:“V! Please don’t be good at working out too hahaha. You’re already so cool bro!” (as translated by fans).Moreover, just two days earlier, on July 28, V also went live on Weverse, where he teased a surprise that’s reportedly coming in August. This cryptic hint has sparked anticipation among fans, who are now counting down the days, wondering what the beloved idol has in store.