BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lewis Hamilton delve into their shared passions, memorable career moments, & more in RIMOWA interview

On May 13, 2024, RIMOWA shared an interview clip that featured BLACKPINK's Rosé and Formula 1 British racing driver, Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton MBE HonFREng. The 2-minute and 34-second clip was filmed on April 15, when the German luxury luggage brand hosted its event for the "Mint&Papaya Collection” in Seoul.

The two icons, who are the house ambassadors for the German high-end luggage brand, delved into an engaging conversation about their favorite songs, the person who inspired them the most, and more.

In the caption, RIMOWA wrote:

"The celebration of #RIMOWA's newest Essential colours continues with global icons ROSÉ and Lewis Hamilton in Seoul. Join their latest conversation as they delve into their shared passions."

RIMOWA brings Lewis Hamilton and Rosé to preview its latest Essential Colours collection

In the video, the two artists shared the passion and inspiration that drive them towards success. Lewis Hamilton answered the BLACKPINK idol's question about his favorite song, stating that any song by the late icon Bob Marley would instantly put him in a good mood. He added that he puts on some good music immediately after he wakes up and that's how he likes to start his day.

The second question was from Hamilton to the On The Ground singer about the person who has inspired her the most. In response, Rosé answered that her sister has been a huge inspiration for her in becoming the kind of person she is today. She further added a funny anecdote stating how she would sneak into her sister's wardrobe and borrow her stuff.

When the BLACKPINK singer asked Hamilton about any pre-race ritual, he said that while he used to have one, he crashed on the racetrack after missing it once before a race. According to Hamilton, he had an epiphany at that point, and began to casually listen to music before every race instead of following and believing any pre-race traditions.

During the question and answer session, the BLACKPINK star said that she always makes sure to have skin care products with her wherever she goes. Lewis Hamilton also said that he always travels with face sheet masks and wears them on airplanes in particular.

Lewis Hamilton then went on to discuss his most cherished memory - his encounter with Nelson Mandela. The British Formula 1 racer went into detail and elaborated on how his perspective on the world has been altered by Mandela's life, his journey, and his efforts to aid the underprivileged. Subsequently, Rosé mentioned that the highlight of her career was BLACKPINK's inaugural Coachella 2019 performance.

As the conversation came to a conclusion, Rosé said she saw herself continuing to perform and pursue her passion for singing for the next ten years, since it comes easily to her. Hamilton concluded by expressing his thanks for the opportunity.

Previously, on April 15, 2024, the latest RIMOWA event, which included two new colorways—papaya and mint—was unveiled by the upscale travel luggage and accessories business. The two new "Essential" colors were chic and captivated everyone at the VIP launch party in Seoul.

They were influenced by the tropical colors of Miami and the event was attended by Rosé from BLACKPINK, Lewis Hamilton, Rowoon, Mile Phakphum, Wonwoo and S.Coups from SEVENTEEN, and many other A-list celebrities.