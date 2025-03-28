"Both think highly of each other" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope reveals Jungkook was the first to hear 'Sweet Dreams,' gave positive feedback

BTS' j-hope recently revealed that Jungkook was the first to hear his song Sweet Dreams. In an interview with Z100 New York, released on YouTube on March 27, 2025, he shared that Jungkook had also given him encouraging feedback for the track. Fans were touched by this revelation as they deemed it as another example of the strong bond between the two.

Ad

In the interview, j-hope spoke about his creative process, solo music, and upcoming plans. He revealed that he had three songs in mind for his next release and asked Jungkook for his opinion. According to him, his fellow bandmate particularly liked Sweet Dreams. This helped him finalize his decision.

As per the English subtitles on the interview clip uploaded on X by @iHeartRadio, he said:

"Jungkook was the first one to listen. I actually had 3 songs in mind. Jungkook really liked 'Sweet Dreams.' Getting feedback from Jungkook meant a lot because I really respect him. And as someone who respects the music of all of the members. Receiving that first, positive feedback from Jungkook meant a lot to me."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The singer recently released Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel on March 7, 2025.

Fans quickly shared reactions on social media and expressed their love for how j-hope and Jungkook respect each other's artistry. Many pointed out how the rapper's words reflected their mutual admiration and trust. An X user, @sucreyoongi, wrote:

"a talented artist feeling deeply grateful to receive positive feedback from another talented artist because they both respect each other artistically speaking and both think highly of each other. oh that's so pretty to see, so satisfying to hear."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip from the interview gained significant online attention, and fans shared their excitement about their friendship and teamwork.

"Respect from artist to artist! not hyung not lil bro/big bro, etc.," an X user wrote.

"Just a talented and passionate artist loving and praising another passionate artist's work. Oh I love them sm :(," a fan mentioned.

"Of course it was, that’s his baby, best friend, band member and family. They love and respect each other so much, is honestly heart warming!!," another person added.

Ad

"The Bangtan privilege of being able to hear each others music first," a fan remarked.

Others praised j-hope for acknowledging the Euphoria singer's talent and valuing his input. Fans emphasized how BTS members continue to support one another even in their solo careers.

"ngl i'm always so impressed by how much jungkook has grown as an artist becoming a person members can go to whenever it comes to get feedback for their music... basically this is them acknowledging he's THAT good and i've never felt more proud," a fan commented.

Ad

"Jungkook helping his hyungs with all of their solos, giving feedback and them respecting and considering his opinions just proofs how great of an artist he is. He's loved, respected, incredibly talented and successful too," a netizen added.

"THE WAY I CRIED .BRING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER RN!!!!!," an X user wrote.

BTS' j-hope donates 100 million KRW to aid wildfire damage in South Korea

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to his musical activities, j-hope has once again demonstrated his generosity. He, along with his bandmate Suga, donated 100 million KRW (approximately $73,000) each to aid victims of recent wildfires in South Korea. The donation was made through Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. It is an organization dedicated to supporting disaster-stricken areas.

His contribution will go toward emergency relief and recovery efforts for those affected by the fires. This showed his ongoing commitment to helping communities in need.

Ad

This isn't the first time the Arson rapper has made significant charitable contributions. Earlier this year, he donated to Seoul Asan Medical Center on his birthday to support pediatric patients. Over the years, he has regularly contributed to various causes. These include scholarships for underprivileged students and aid for children in need.

Meanwhile, j-hope continues his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. It began with a successful show in Seoul on February 28, 2025, before expanding to North America and Asia. He assured fans that he has recovered and is continuing with his performances despite having a high fever before his Mexico concert. j-hope's upcoming stops include San Antonio, Los Angeles, Manila, and more.

Ad

With j-hope's tour in full swing and BTS' full-group reunion set for June 2025, anticipation remains high for his future projects and contributions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback