"This is so hobi coded" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope reveals learning "Howdy Y'all" from SpongeBob on YouTube during recent HOTS concert 

On March 27, 2025 (local time), BTS's j-hope performed on day two of the Hope on the Stage world tour at Frost Bank Centre in San Antonio, Texas. During the show, he told the audience that he learned to say Texas's official greeting, "Howdy Y'all," from SpongeBob on YouTube.

He shared with the audience that at the sound check, he had a cowboy hat on and learnt the phrase, "Howdy Y'all." He further shared (translated by X user @dulcetbangtan),

"funny thing is, i was trying to figure out how to say it, looked it up on youtube & it was spongebob. so i learned the phrase “howdy y’all” from spongebob."

Fans took to social media to share their happiness at the BTS member learning how to say the Texan greeting. One fan remarked that it was very much in his style.

"This is so hobi coded he is so cuteeee ahhhhhhhhhhh," tweeted a fan on X.

"Hobi is so funny he said he wanted to learn the phrase "howdy y'all" for San Antonio so he looked up videos on YT and only found clips from SpongeBob and that's how he learned," commented a fan.

"hobi said he wanted to learn how to say “howdy yall” and learned it from spongebob on youtube. PLS HES SO CUTE," said another fan.

"This is hilarious! I love him so much. So he was watching the episode SpongeBob roasts Sandy? Oh j-hope," added a user.

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, many fans expressing that they found it hilarious that he learned the phrase from SpongeBob.

"Hobi saying he learned how to say “howdy yall” from SpongeBob is actually the greatest thing ever," said a user another fan.

"hobi telling us that he learned the phrase ‘howdy yall’ from spongebob is maybe the most beautiful thing that’s ever happened. i love you texas," wrote a fan.

"AWN STOP IT I’M GIGGLING & KICKING MY FEET RN HOW CAN ONE MAN BE SO HOT YET SO SUNSHINE & RAINBOW AT THE SAME I’MMA-" added another fan.

More about j-hope's solo releases, LV Bag, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)

j-hope collaborated with Don Toliver on the song LV Bag featuring Pharrell Williams, which was released on February 21, 2025. The song was distributed by Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records and produced by Pharrell himself. The song was first teased at Paris Fashion Week, where Pharrell and Japanese fashion designer Nigo showcased it during the runway show.

The single entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83 on March 4, 2025. The song also landed at No.8 on Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and at No. 43 on Global Excl. US chart.

j-hope teamed up with American singer Miguel for his new track, Sweet Dreams released on March 7, 2025. The single was written by the BTS rapper in collaboration with Jonny Goldstein, Sean Douglas, Sam Martin, and Theron Thomas.

The single reached No.1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 79 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, France, Canada, and Brazil, among others. The song also claimed the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart as reported by Star News on March 8, 2025.

In other news, j-hope donated 100 million won to support relief efforts for wildfires in the Gyeongsang provinces of South Korea.

