  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Boys II Planet finale: Who made it to Alpha Drive One (ALD1) debut lineup, complete winners list, ranks, votes, highlights, & more

Boys II Planet finale: Who made it to Alpha Drive One (ALD1) debut lineup, complete winners list, ranks, votes, highlights, & more

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Modified Sep 25, 2025 16:53 GMT
Boys II Planet comes to an end (Images via Instagram/ald1.official and Mnet Plus)
Boys II Planet comes to an end (Images via Instagram/@ald1.official and Mnet Plus)

The much-anticipated finale of Boys II Planet has finally aired, and after months of fierce competition, global voting, and performances, the debut lineup has been revealed. The show concluded with the formation of an eight-member boy group named Alpha Drive One (ALD1).

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The announcement was made during a live broadcast on September 25, 2025, marking the culmination of the survival program. With its end, fans are already looking forward to the future activities of this newly-formed group. Given below are some more details about this much-awaited finale.

Complete ALD1 debut lineup from Boys II Planet, final rankings and votes

The winners were determined through the Final Global Vote, which closed on the morning of the finale. Here are the eight members who will debut as part of ALD1, along with their final votes:

Ad

1. Lee Sang-won - 7,293,777 points

2. Zhou Anxin - 5,950,137 points

3. He Xinlong - 5,731,887 points

4. Kim Geon-woo - 4,854,331 points

5. Zhang Jiahao - 4,238,175 points

6. Lee Leo - 4,147,134 points

7. Chung Sang-hyeon - 3,862,466 points

8. Kim Jun-seo - 3,856,677 points

These eight trainees will officially debut as ALD1 under WakeOne Entertainment, beginning their journey as K-pop’s newest rookie group.

The other eight contestants who were eliminated from Boys II Planet are Yoo Kang-min, Chuei Liyu, Yumeki, Jun Lee-jeong, Kim Jun-min, Chen Kaiwen, Park Dong-gyu, and Kang Woo-jin.

Ad

Highlights of the finale

The finale kicked off with all remaining trainees performing together for the last time. All 16 contestants were given equal screentime individually during this performance. Before the final lineup was announced, each of the top contenders gave a short speech about their journey.

While the top three ranks seemed relatively secure, the battle for the 7th and 8th spots was one of the most dramatic moments of the night. The camera frequently cut to the anxious faces of trainees like Chung Sang-hyeon and Kim Jun-seo, who were the top contenders for the spots.

Ad

Despite suspense around his ranking before the finale, Lee Sang-won ultimately reclaimed the top spot, showcasing his consistency throughout the show. He made history by being the only trainee on both seasons of the show to maintain the top position from the first episode to the last one.

One of the most anticipated reveals of Boys II Planet was the official name of the debut group. When Alpha Drive One (ALD1) was announced, reactions were mixed. Fans inside the venue cheered, while online communities joked about its similarity to the supermarket chain “Aldi.” However, producers explained that the name reflects ambition, leadership, and the drive to reach the “first” position globally, giving it a strong symbolic meaning.

With their lineup now confirmed, ALD1 is expected to begin preparations for their debut album and promotional activities. Given the hype surrounding Boys II Planet, fans are sure that the group will have a powerful debut, following in the footsteps of previous survival-show groups like ZEROBASEONE. As fans eagerly await more details, ALD1 is already on the radar as one of K-pop’s most anticipated rookie acts of 2025.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Meghna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications