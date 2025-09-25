Boys II Planet finale: Who made it to Alpha Drive One (ALD1) debut lineup, complete winners list, ranks, votes, highlights, & more

The much-anticipated finale of Boys II Planet has finally aired, and after months of fierce competition, global voting, and performances, the debut lineup has been revealed. The show concluded with the formation of an eight-member boy group named Alpha Drive One (ALD1).The announcement was made during a live broadcast on September 25, 2025, marking the culmination of the survival program. With its end, fans are already looking forward to the future activities of this newly-formed group. Given below are some more details about this much-awaited finale.Complete ALD1 debut lineup from Boys II Planet, final rankings and votesThe winners were determined through the Final Global Vote, which closed on the morning of the finale. Here are the eight members who will debut as part of ALD1, along with their final votes:1. Lee Sang-won - 7,293,777 points2. Zhou Anxin - 5,950,137 points3. He Xinlong - 5,731,887 points4. Kim Geon-woo - 4,854,331 points5. Zhang Jiahao - 4,238,175 points6. Lee Leo - 4,147,134 points7. Chung Sang-hyeon - 3,862,466 points8. Kim Jun-seo - 3,856,677 pointsThese eight trainees will officially debut as ALD1 under WakeOne Entertainment, beginning their journey as K-pop’s newest rookie group.The other eight contestants who were eliminated from Boys II Planet are Yoo Kang-min, Chuei Liyu, Yumeki, Jun Lee-jeong, Kim Jun-min, Chen Kaiwen, Park Dong-gyu, and Kang Woo-jin.Highlights of the finaleThe finale kicked off with all remaining trainees performing together for the last time. All 16 contestants were given equal screentime individually during this performance. Before the final lineup was announced, each of the top contenders gave a short speech about their journey.While the top three ranks seemed relatively secure, the battle for the 7th and 8th spots was one of the most dramatic moments of the night. The camera frequently cut to the anxious faces of trainees like Chung Sang-hyeon and Kim Jun-seo, who were the top contenders for the spots.Despite suspense around his ranking before the finale, Lee Sang-won ultimately reclaimed the top spot, showcasing his consistency throughout the show. He made history by being the only trainee on both seasons of the show to maintain the top position from the first episode to the last one.One of the most anticipated reveals of Boys II Planet was the official name of the debut group. When Alpha Drive One (ALD1) was announced, reactions were mixed. Fans inside the venue cheered, while online communities joked about its similarity to the supermarket chain “Aldi.” However, producers explained that the name reflects ambition, leadership, and the drive to reach the “first” position globally, giving it a strong symbolic meaning.With their lineup now confirmed, ALD1 is expected to begin preparations for their debut album and promotional activities. Given the hype surrounding Boys II Planet, fans are sure that the group will have a powerful debut, following in the footsteps of previous survival-show groups like ZEROBASEONE. As fans eagerly await more details, ALD1 is already on the radar as one of K-pop’s most anticipated rookie acts of 2025.