  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Boys 2 Planet Semi-finals: Survivors list, scores, highlights, and more

Boys 2 Planet Semi-finals: Survivors list, scores, highlights, and more

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:58 GMT
Boys 2 Planet contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)
Boys 2 Planet contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)

On Thursday and Friday, September 11 and 12, 2025, the latest episodes of Mnet's ongoing reality survival K-pop show, Boys 2 Planet, were released. During the same time, the 24 surviving contestants presented their semi-final performance through the Debut Concept Battle mission.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Additionally, the third survivor announcement ceremony was held, revealing the 16 contestants who will be entering the finals of Boys 2 Planet. The event was hosted by the South Korean singer, Baekho. However, the recent episodes only revealed the contestants who are seated in the last three spots of the ranking. Here are the contestants and their respective ranks:

  • No. 15 - Jun Lee-jeong
  • No. 16 - Kim Jun-min
  • No. 17 - Chung Sang-hyeon (Eliminated)

Therefore, the remaining rankings will be revealed in next week's Boys 2 Planet episode. Additionally, the following article will unveil more details about the semi-finals round that recently unfolded, the performed tracks, the scores, and other related details.

Ad

All you need to know about Boys 2 Planet's semi-finals round: Tracklist, scores, and more

In Boys 2 Planet's latest episodes, the 24 contestants participated in the Debut Concept Battle. Given that the groups were initially formed before the previous round of eliminations, following the second survivor announcement ceremony, the groups underwent reorganization to perform the four original tracks created for Boys 2 Planet.

Ad

Here are the four original tracks, the contestants belonging to each group, and the votes each member received during the on-site voting:

Lucky MACHO

Members: Yumeki, He Xin Long, Kim Jun-min, Hu Han Wen, Park Dong-gyu, Park Jun-il

  1. Kim Jun-min – 1850 votes
  2. Park Dong-gyu – 1730 votes
  3. Yumeki – 1520 votes
  4. Hu Han Wen – 1500 votes
  5. He Xin Long – 1210 votes
  6. Park Jun-il – 960 votes

Sugar HIGH

Members: Kang Woo-jin, Chung Sang-hyeon, Jang Han Eum, Masato, Na Yun Seo, Chueli Li Yu

  1. Jang Han-eum – 1680 votes
  2. Chung Sang-hyeon – 1630 votes
  3. Chueli Li Yu – 1540 votes
  4. Kang Woo-jin – 1510 votes
  5. Masato – 1360 votes
  6. Na Yun-seo – 1180 votes
Ad

MAIN DISH

Members: Li Zi Hao, Kim Jun-seo, Hsu Ching Yu, Yoo Kang-min, Sun Heng-yu, Chen Kai-wen

  1. Yoo Kang-min – 1930 votes
  2. Chen Kai-wen – 1880 votes
  3. Li Zi Hao – 1440 votes
  4. Sun Heng-yu – 1370 votes
  5. Hsu Ching Yu – 1350 votes
  6. Kim Jun-seo – 790 votes

Chains

Members: Kim Geon-woo, Zhou An Xin, Lee Leo, Lee Sang-won, Zhang Jia Hao, Jun Lee-jeong

  1. Lee Sang-won – 1820 votes
  2. Kim Geon-woo – 1670 votes
  3. Zhang Jia Hao – 1430 votes
  4. Zhou An Xin – 1310 votes
  5. Jun Lee-jeong – 1210 votes
  6. Lee Leo – 1140 votes

In addition to the individual member votes through the on-site voting, the audience members also vote for their favorite performance from the four groups. The winning group would receive 150,000 points for each member, and the first-ranked member under that group would receive an additional 150,000 points. The winning group would also perform the track on MCountdown.

Ad

Here are the results of the same:

  1. Chains – 1110 votes
  2. Lucky MACHO – 670 votes
  3. Sugar HIGH – 540 votes
  4. MAIN DISH – 440 votes

Therefore, the Chains members received their bonus points after the voting, and Lee Sang-won holds an additional benefit of 300,000 points.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications