Boys 2 Planet Semi-finals: Survivors list, scores, highlights, and more

On Thursday and Friday, September 11 and 12, 2025, the latest episodes of Mnet's ongoing reality survival K-pop show, Boys 2 Planet, were released. During the same time, the 24 surviving contestants presented their semi-final performance through the Debut Concept Battle mission.Additionally, the third survivor announcement ceremony was held, revealing the 16 contestants who will be entering the finals of Boys 2 Planet. The event was hosted by the South Korean singer, Baekho. However, the recent episodes only revealed the contestants who are seated in the last three spots of the ranking. Here are the contestants and their respective ranks:No. 15 - Jun Lee-jeongNo. 16 - Kim Jun-minNo. 17 - Chung Sang-hyeon (Eliminated)Therefore, the remaining rankings will be revealed in next week's Boys 2 Planet episode. Additionally, the following article will unveil more details about the semi-finals round that recently unfolded, the performed tracks, the scores, and other related details.All you need to know about Boys 2 Planet's semi-finals round: Tracklist, scores, and moreIn Boys 2 Planet's latest episodes, the 24 contestants participated in the Debut Concept Battle. Given that the groups were initially formed before the previous round of eliminations, following the second survivor announcement ceremony, the groups underwent reorganization to perform the four original tracks created for Boys 2 Planet.Here are the four original tracks, the contestants belonging to each group, and the votes each member received during the on-site voting:Lucky MACHO Members: Yumeki, He Xin Long, Kim Jun-min, Hu Han Wen, Park Dong-gyu, Park Jun-ilKim Jun-min – 1850 votesPark Dong-gyu – 1730 votesYumeki – 1520 votesHu Han Wen – 1500 votesHe Xin Long – 1210 votesPark Jun-il – 960 votesSugar HIGHMembers: Kang Woo-jin, Chung Sang-hyeon, Jang Han Eum, Masato, Na Yun Seo, Chueli Li YuJang Han-eum – 1680 votesChung Sang-hyeon – 1630 votesChueli Li Yu – 1540 votesKang Woo-jin – 1510 votesMasato – 1360 votesNa Yun-seo – 1180 votesMAIN DISH Members: Li Zi Hao, Kim Jun-seo, Hsu Ching Yu, Yoo Kang-min, Sun Heng-yu, Chen Kai-wenYoo Kang-min – 1930 votesChen Kai-wen – 1880 votesLi Zi Hao – 1440 votesSun Heng-yu – 1370 votesHsu Ching Yu – 1350 votesKim Jun-seo – 790 votesChainsMembers: Kim Geon-woo, Zhou An Xin, Lee Leo, Lee Sang-won, Zhang Jia Hao, Jun Lee-jeongLee Sang-won – 1820 votesKim Geon-woo – 1670 votesZhang Jia Hao – 1430 votesZhou An Xin – 1310 votesJun Lee-jeong – 1210 votesLee Leo – 1140 votesIn addition to the individual member votes through the on-site voting, the audience members also vote for their favorite performance from the four groups. The winning group would receive 150,000 points for each member, and the first-ranked member under that group would receive an additional 150,000 points. The winning group would also perform the track on MCountdown.Here are the results of the same: Chains – 1110 votes Lucky MACHO – 670 votes Sugar HIGH – 540 votes MAIN DISH – 440 votesTherefore, the Chains members received their bonus points after the voting, and Lee Sang-won holds an additional benefit of 300,000 points.