"BTS did it all"- Singer Lee Hyun credits the boy group for changing global perception of Korea and Kpop, hailing them legends in making

On Tuesday, September 16, the South Korean singer Lee Hyun sat down for an interview with Sports Today in promotion of his upcoming third mini album, A(E)ND. During the same, the idol talked largely about his eighteen years under BigHit Entertainment, the growth of the agency into HYBE Labels, and more. In the interview, the idol also mentioned his junior artist, BTS.The recent interview had the idol recall his 2021 interview, when BigHit Entertainment was rebranded into HYBE Labels with a radio show, the interviewer jokingly asked if Lee Hyun deserved a room at HYBE Labels owned under his name due to the profits and exposure it provided for BigHit Entertainment as its first-ever artist. However, the idol replied that he is unsure about his contribution to HYBE's growth, but he's rather confident about BTS' hand in the same. Here's what he stated:&quot;I don't know what I was thinking when I said that, but my honest feeling is that BTS did it all. That's what I think. Leaving aside the fact that it's our company, I think BTS will be worthy of being considered legends in the future. I think BTS was the start of what we call K-culture and K-pop today. It may be a small thing, but my friend who lives in Australia said that he feels like the way Koreans are treated (after BTS) has changed. &quot;He continued,&quot;Now, he asks, 'Are you from South Korea?' He called me and asked, 'Are you meeting BTS?' and I said, 'Yes,' and he said, 'Tell them I said thank you.' I don't think this is just my friend's story. It may seem like a small thing, but I think it's an important story. In that regard, I think BTS was the first to change the perception of the East. I want to tell you that I'm so proud, even though it's obvious.&quot;South Korean singer Lee Hyun talks about his journey with BIGHIT MUSIC, his position as a senior artist at HYBE, and more in a recent interviewLee Hyun's interview kicked off with a question about his eighteen-year-long journey with BigHit Entertainment. They also asked him about the several nicknames that surround the idol due to his position as the first singer under BigHit Entertainment. Some of these nicknames are BigHit's founding contributor, HYBE's Jeong Do-jeon.However, Lee Hyun explained that the relationship with the agency and its fellow artists is much more than that. Here's what he stated:&quot;Those names are just entertainment-related to me. I've been with the company from the beginning, and as a senior, there are things I should naturally show my juniors and things I should keep in mind, but for me, it's more of a colleague who makes music together than an industry relationship. I don't really feel any pressure. I think that if I'm kind and work hard, my music will be good.&quot;Additionally, during his interview, Lee Hyun was also asked about his symbolism in HYBE Labels, given his long-standing relationship with the agency. Here's what he replied to the same:&quot;Is there such a thing? I've never thought that there should be one. It's nice to know that it's been a long time, but I don't think that's a good thing. When juniors see my actions, they might imagine themselves as someone who could be in this company. When I think about those things, I think I should be a little more diligent in telling my stories and making the music I can. I haven't really thought about anything symbolic.&quot;On the other hand, Lee Hyun is expected to resume his idol activities after a four-year hiatus with the release of his latest mini album, A(E)ND, which will be released on September 16 at 6 PM KST.