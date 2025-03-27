BTS, BLACKPINK, Girls Generation, TWICE, & more named ‘25 musicians to shine in the first 25 years of the 21st century’- Full list

A group of editors and music reviewers came together to select 25 musicians from South Korea who have had a powerful impact on the music scene in South Korea a little over the past two decades. This list, created by IZM Neo Music Community, is named '25 musicians to shine in the first 25 years of the 21st century.' It was released on March 25, 2025. The list consists of the first-generation idols to the third-generation K-pop idols who have achieved great success with chart-topping numbers and a universal appeal.

Ad

K-pop soloists like Lee Hyo-ri, Yoon Ha, IU; groups like Girls Generation, BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK; and units like Epik High, Dynamic Duo, AKMU have been named in the list, among other prominent musicians.

Ad

Trending

Which K-pop stars are featured in the 25 musicians to shine in the first 25 years of the 21st Century list?

The following K-pop stars were featured on IZM's list of '25 musicians to shine in the first 25 years of the 21st Century':

Kim Beom-soo

Park Hyo-shin

Boa

Psy

Yoon Do-hyun

Band Jaurim

Crying Nut

Lee Hyo-ri

Epik High

TVXQ

Dynamic Duo

Big Bang

Wonder Girls

Girls' Generation (SNSD)

Yoon Ha

Tooniverse

IU

BTS

Beenzino

AKMU (Akdong Musician)

Jang Beom-jun

Jannabi

Zico

Twice

BLACKPINK

Ad

Ad

Several of these artists, like BTS and BLACKPINK, have created a global phenomenon by making their presence felt on global music charts, talk shows, social gatherings, and award shows. From Psy creating a globally chart-topping song Gangnam Style to BTS creating history by becoming the first K-pop group to get nominated and perform at the GRAMMYs to BLACKPINK's Lisa making history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the Academy Awards (Oscars), K-pop stars have carved their mark in the world music scene.

Ad

BLACKPINK is set to reunite for its upcoming world tour in July 2025, whereas BTS, as a group, is on a temporary hiatus due to the members' military enlistments. IU is currently making headlines with her performance in the Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, whereas TWICE will be headlining on Day 3 of Lollapalooza Chicago this year. Big Bang's leader and rapper G-Dragon made a comeback with his third full-length album Übermensch in February and is going on a world concert tour soon.

Ad

The creation of the list is done by the following: Kim Du-wan, Kim Ban-ya, Kim Tae-hoon, Nam Kang-min, Noh Tae-yang, Park Sooseok, Park Seung-min, Park Si-hoon, Bae Soon-tak, Seo Byeong-seok (CBS Production Division 2 PD), So Seung-geun, CEO Son Min-hyeon, Shin Dong-gyu, Shin Hyun-tae, Yeom Dong-gyo, Lee Min-seon (MBC PD), Lee Jae-hoon, Im Dongyeop, Im Seon-hui, Im Jin-mo, Jang Dae-hwi, Jang Jun-hwan, Jeong Gi-yeop, Jeong Da-yeol, Jeong Min-jae, Jeong Su-min, Jeong Yeon-gyeong, Jeong Ha-rim, Jeong Hyo-beom, Han Dong-yoon, and Han Seong-hyeon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback