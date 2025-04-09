“BTS forgetting they're rich”— Fans react to Jin’s disappointment after being gifted jin ramen shaped as a computer in latest Run Jin episode

On April 8, 2025, BTS' Jin was gifted ramen in a box shaped like a computer by the staff during episode 29 of Run Jin, leaving him disappointed. The segment was uploaded to the official BANGTANTV's YouTube channel. Following the game, the male artist and the guest member Mimiminu were presented with a surprise, which was wrapped in a silver wrapper with a red bow at one corner of it.

Upon seeing the present, the male artist was taken aback and guessed since he liked games, it must be a computer. He started to unwrap it, but his hands were trembling. Subsequently, the YouTuber helped him open it.

After they unboxed it, BTS' Jin's expression changed, and he apparently looked disappointed. Subsequently, he checked Mimiminu's gift, wondering if it was a monitor. However, Mimiminu also got the same surprise.

The staff stated Running Wild singer did not look happy. In response, he sarcastically replied that he was elated and his heartbeat was at 90. The clip from the latest episode went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple hilarious snippets on X.

"another episode of BTS forgetting they're rich," an user tweeted.

The fandom stated that the staff continued to prank BTS' Jin with unique gifts at the end of each episode.

"The staff keep pranking Jin with the gifts at the end of every episode. One day he’s going to pay them back in multiples for that," a fan reacted.

"Nooooooo Jin come live in my basement and you can have all the computers and games you desire," a fan shared.

"Run jin staff ! Give him real computer next time! look at him how could youu," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned they wished to give him all the computers in the world.

"I feel bad for laughing," a user reacted.

"after he opened the gift his faceoh jin," a user mentioned.

"Damn, I want to give him all the computers in the world," a user commented.

More about BTS' Jin's recent activities

On April 8, 2025, BTS' Jin's new South Korean entertainment and variety program Kian's Bizarre B&B premiered. The three episodes were released through the American streaming platform Netflix. It featured the main host, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun.

According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"Kian84 manages an unconventional bed and breakfast guesthouse, Kian Bizarre B&B, on Ulleungdo Island, providing a distinctive experience for young guests. The establishment combines elements of healing and humor, presented through Kian84's distinctive lens."

Jin's Run Jin episode 30 is slated to air on April 15, 2025, through YouTube and Weverse.

