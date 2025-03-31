BTS’ j-Hope, Byeon Woo-seok, and more celebrities show love for When Life Gives You Tangerines: Check who’s watching & recommending it

When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. The show, which concluded on March 28, has garnered an equally enthusiastic response from South Korean celebrities.

On March 29, ITZY's Chaeryeong posted on Instagram to express her admiration for the drama. However, she is not the only one who feels strongly about the show. BTS' j-hope, Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok, and others have also expressed their appreciation.

When Life Gives You Tangerines premiered on March 7, with four episodes released weekly every Friday. As soon as the show debuted, South Korean actors, actresses, comedians, producers, and musicians kept up with its schedule. While many shared Instagram stories (which have now vanished), some mentioned the series during interviews and talk show appearances.

South Korean celebrities show love for When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU and Park Bo-gum

An X account @/_geums8 compiled a list of celebrities who praised the saga on their social media. From veteran actors to rookie idols, the show has garnered a wave of appreciation from its audience.

NCT's Doyoung shared that he was watching the drama in his Bubble update. At the same time, ITZY's Chaeryeong wrote, "I cried a lot, will I be able to open my eyes tomorrow?" along with a photo of several used tissues in her Instagram story dated March 29.

BTS' j-hope mentioned during an online live session that he will be tuning into the drama, and Business Proposal actress Kim Se-jeong expressed interest in the show in a Weverse update.

In his Weverse messages, Byeon Woo-seok stated that he usually doesn’t cry while watching shows; however, he cried after watching the first episode of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Other celebrities who have praised the show include actor Kang Ha-neul, MEOVV's Narin, NCT's Haechan, actor Kwak Dong-yeon, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, singer Yoon Jung-shin, FIESTAR's Hyemi, THE BOYZ's Haknyeon, and TWICE's Jeongyeon.

What is the plot of When Life Gives You Tangerines?

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the story of Ae-sun and Gwan-shik, who embrace their young love and embark on a journey called life. As they grow up facing challenges and achieving their goals, they learn valuable lessons along the way. The series also highlights the story of their children, particularly their daughter Geum-myeong.

IU portrays young Ae-sun and older Geum-myeong, while Park Bo-gum plays young Gwan-shik. Moon So-ri takes on the role of older Ae-sun, and Park Hae-joon plays older Gwan-shik.

The drama is directed by Kim Won-suk, known for his work on dramas like My Mister, Misaeng, and Sungkyungwan Scandal. The drama's writer is Im Sang-choon, known for writing When the Camellia Blooms and Fight For My Way, among others.

