BTS' Jimin imitates Jungkook's SNTY dance & gets into a funny banter over J-Hope in 'Smeraldo Garden Marching Band' Behind video

BTS' Jimin has been making headlines with the impending release of his forthcoming solo album, MUSE. The GRAMMY-nominated musician dropped his album's pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring South Korean rapper Loco on June 28, 2024.

Following this, on July 3, HYBE released the behind-the-scenes footage of the song's filming process on YouTube. The latest video gives fans a closer look at the creation of the song's music video and the inspiration behind it.

Amidst a vibrant and jovial ambiance, Jimin is seen making jokes and setting the mood for the entire filming crew. During one such moment, he imitates BTS Jungkook's Standing Next To You dance hook step, making his crew break into laughter.

Trending

Furthermore, while interacting with the kid dancers he gets into a hilarious banter with them over J-Hope. The clip went viral online as the BTS ARMY found it funny watching Jimin bicker with kids about J-Hope being the best dancer.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jimin jokingly asks the kid to have a dance battle with J-Hope

One of the kids from the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band video says that he lives in Gwangju—BTS J-Hope's hometown. The Like Crazy singer-songwriter shares that J-Hope is the best dancer among all BTS members.

Following this, the kid praises another kid from the group, emphasizing the latter's immaculate Hip-hop dancing skills. In response, Jimin jokingly says that he should have a dance battle with J-Hope to see who is the better dancer.

Fans found the interaction between the FACE musician and the kid dancer hilarious, especially watching Jimin get defensive about J-Hope. In the video, he can be seen saying:

"Gwangju! hobi hyung is from there too, hobi hyung is the best dancer out of all of us."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) reached number 1 across 110 countries on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart within 24 hours of its release.

The track also peaked at No.1 on the US iTunes song chart within 3 hours and 55 minutes. It made him the fastest act to achieve this feat in 2024.

Additionally, the music video trended at number 1 on Worldwide Music Video on YouTube across 43 countries on June 29, 2024. The song is loosely inspired by The Beatles' eighth studio album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967).

In other news, the Promise singer-songwriter filmed a travel show, Are You Sure?, with bandmate Jungkook that will be released on August 8, 2024. The series has 8 episodes and was filmed across the United States, Jeju Island, and Japan before both of them enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023. The show will be aired on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback