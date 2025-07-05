BTS’ Jimin reportedly loses over 200M streams following Spotify’s recent streaming purge, alongside other K-pop artists

BTS' Jimin lost more than 200 million streams for his latest solo title track, Who, on Friday, July 4, 2025, after Spotify took new measures to prevent fraud. At the beginning of every month, the platform reportedly conducts a large-scale cleanse of streams, deleting those that have been manipulated or created by bots or similar programs.
Spotify, which shows the total number of streams an artist has, reportedly stated that it has been taking measures to prevent streaming inflation. The music streaming platform informed its listeners about its stream protection plans, explaining what an artificial stream is.
"An artificial stream is a stream that doesn’t reflect genuine user listening intent, including any instance of attempting to manipulate Spotify by using automated processes (e.g. bots or scripts)."
The most recent cleanse conducted in July 2025 has resulted in a decrease in streams of many artists and their songs. Jimin's song Who initially lost around 15 million streams, but the number has increased to 200 million streams lost with each cleanse.
Several other K-pop artists have also seen a loss in streams. BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé lost over two million streams of their respective tracks, rosé and Like Jennie.
BTS' Jin's Don’t Say You Love Me saw a decrease of 15 million streams, while Jungkook's 3D and Seven, and V's Winter Ahead experienced a loss of 13 million streams, approximately.
All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and his recent solo activities
BTS' Jimin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He is currently a part of BTS' vocal line, which also includes members V, Jungkook, and Jin.
As the idol continued his career as a BTS member, he also kick-started a solo career on the sidelines. All the members have released solo tracks, and Jimin's solos include Lie, Filter, Serendipity, and more. He has also rolled out a few solo tracks on SoundCloud, such as Promise and Christmas Love.
The idol officially debuted as a solo artist in March 2023 when he released his first album, FACE, the title track of which was the song Like Crazy.
Around October 2023, he rolled out a documentary film called Jimin's Production Diary, showcasing the challenges and the process of creation behind the album.
Around December of the same year, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He enlisted along with his group member, Jungkook, under the Buddy System. The idol released his pre-recorded second solo album, MUSE, in July 2024, and Who was the title track for the album.
Following the successful completion of their mandatory military service, both Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the military on June 11, 2025.