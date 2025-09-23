BTS’ Jin and Baek Jong-won’s JINI’s Lamp under government review for alleged mislabeling of IGIN highball ingredient origins

On Tuesday, September 23, TenAsia reported that a complaint had been raised against JINI LAMP, owned and co-founded by BTS's Jin and Baek Jong-won. The complaint was filed by an anonymous person through NAQS, otherwise known as the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service, on the grounds of misleading origins of the ingredients of IGIN products.For those who are unaware, IGIN is a premium traditional Korean distilled liquor created by Jin and Baek Jong-won, and the anonymous reporter put forth that the origin of the ingredients listed in the products, especially the watermelon and plum flavoured alcoholic beverages, is untrue.The complaint highlighted that the product's listing recommends that the plum concentrate is from Chile, while the watermelon concentrate is from the United States. However, on JINI LAMP's company website, it's stated that all the ingredients are sourced domestically, meaning that the products used to create the beverages are from South Korea.Therefore, the anonymous reporter explained that this disparity in the ingredients' origin could mislead the consumers. Following this, NAQS confirmed that the investigations regarding the complaint have already begun, and if they uncover any violations, as reported by the anonymous person, then the case will be prosecuted, and further action will be taken by the authorities.One of the representatives from NAQS, according to TenAsia, stated the following about the complaint received against the company and its IGNI products and explained the course of action they've been planning. Here's what the representative expressed:“If violations are found, the case will be prosecuted and referred for further action. Administrative penalties will also follow depending on the severity of the violation. We will review the matter thoroughly from start to finish.”Additionally, according to South Korea's Origin Labeling Act, companies selling agricultural and fishery processed products are only allowed to label their products' ingredients as domestic when they are completely sourced from Korea. This, however, excludes water, food additives, and sugars used as part of the ingredients. Therefore, if the violations are found true, the responsible parties can receive penalties of up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to 100 million KRW.All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his solo activitiesBTS' Jin made his debut with the release of his first single, The Astronaut, in October 2022. Following the same, in December 2022, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He was discharged from the same in June 2024, and soon resumed his idol activities in the industry.He was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics' Torch Relay, which took place on July 14, 2024. Following the same, in August 2024, the idol kickstarted his own variety show called RUN JIN, inspired by BTS's K-pop variety show, RUN BTS. As he continued hosting his show, around November 2024, he released his first studio album, Happy.The album held the track, Running Wild, as its title track. He followed it up with another album, ECHO, in May 2025, where the song, Don't Say You Love, was the lead single. On the other hand, around May 2025, Jin's show also concluded with its last episode. However, the idol carried the show's spirits by announcing his solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN EP_TOUR, inspired by the show.The tour started in June 2025 and subsequently concluded in August of the same year, with shows spanning Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to more exciting content from the K-pop idol, both as a soloist and as a BTS member.