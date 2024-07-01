BTS' Jin reported to make his first variety show appearance post military discharge in MBC’s ‘I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest’

On Monday, July 1, Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' Jin will appear as a guest at MBC's variety show program, I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest. The show was filmed on a deserted island at the end of last month, and Jin's appearance in the show is expected to be aired at a later date.

It revolves around the concept of a 0.5-star stay, hosted by Ahn Village Chief Ahn Jung-hwan. The show is a spin-off of a previous South Korean show called It's Lucky to Not Fight. The village chief invites viewers into the stay, which is removed and disconnected from the buzzing crowd of the city, and aims to give them a 5-star experience despite the 0.5-star environment of the stay.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jin will be one of the invited participants, and the episode is expected to showcase the idol interacting with nature and taking part in outdoor games and challenges. Given that this will mark his first variety show appearance following his military discharge on June 12, fans are excited to see what the idol has in store for them.

BTS' Jin to make his first reality-variety show appearance at I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest, hosted by Ahn Jung-hwan

BTS' Jin, the eldest member and vocalist of the seven-piece K-pop boy group, was recently discharged from his mandatory military service. He enlisted in the military in December 2022, and following the completion of his 18-month service as an active drill instructor, the idol has resumed his activities.

Soon after his release, the idol has already kicked off several solo schedules. He not only announced his upcoming solo album release but has also rolled out an offline event with ARMYs to celebrate the group's 11th debut anniversary. Therefore, the latest announcement of his appearance on the variety show, I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest, has naturally excited fans.

Expand Tweet

I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest is a show that's run by Ahn Jung-hwan, a famous Korean TV personality and soccer legend. The host was given the task of converting an abandoned hotel and was also asked to invite guests. Given that it's an island, the space is a good opportunity for people to connect with nature.

It also provides the opportunity for any of the viewers to join and participate as working guests, and BTS' Jin stands out as one of them. The idol himself shared his excitement about the new schedules and projects he has coming. Here's what he wrote through his Weverse account:

“I’m recording, filming variety shows, and my plan post-military one by one. I’m showing my face as much as I can but also doing my main job. The results will go all out in a few months, so please wait a little longer.”

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, before Jin's enlistment in the military, the idol was quite a fan of appearing on variety shows. Following the release of his solo debut, The Astronaut, he appeared on several variety show programs such as Running Man, HalMyungSoo, etc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback