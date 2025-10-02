BTS Jin’s RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR ENCORE: How to get tickets, prices, dates, location, & all you need to know

On October 2, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS' Jin is set to hold a special encore concert titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR_ENCORE at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000. It will commence on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 7 pm KST, with a second show on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 6:30 pm KST. Admission is open to fans aged nine and above. Tickets are available in two tiers. General seats are priced at KRW 154,000, while soundcheck seats cost KRW 220,000, both including VAT.Ticket reservations start with membership pre-verification from 2 pm KST on Tuesday, October 14, and run until 11:59 pm on the day the presale opens. Exact dates for membership presale and general sales will be shared in an official notice on Weverse itself. Details for reserving online tickets through NOL Ticket will be announced separately.The concert is organized by BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE and will also be available via online live stream. Schedule changes have been noted as well. The first day may shift from October 31 at 7 pm to November 1 at 6:30 pm, and the second day from November 1 at 6:30 pm to November 2 at 6 pm.More about BTS' Jin's RunSeokjin Ep. TourBTS Jin' (Image via Instagram/@jin)BTS’ Jin wrapped up his first solo world tour in Amsterdam on August 10, telling fans he will “be by your side, so stay by my side, too,” BigHit Music said. The finale marked the end of the RunSeokjin Ep. Tour, a journey celebrating his solo debut EP, Happy (2024), and follow-up EP, Echo.The tour kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in June, covering 18 shows across nine cities in Korea, Japan, the U.S., and Europe. The K-pop idol started at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium on June 28-29 and moved through Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, London, before ending at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. Several stops were streamed live, including simulcasts at Jamsil Arena and theater streams in Osaka, while the Amsterdam finale reached audiences in over 80 countries. The tour set new milestones for both the BTS' madnae and K-pop. He became the first Korean soloist at London’s O2 Arena, drew the largest K-pop crowd at Anaheim’s Honda Center, and sold out Dallas’ American Airlines Center for the first time. Jin had shared his plan on Weverse live, “I thought ARMY would have been bored… so I’ll go to as many places as I can” while other BTS members focused on new projects. Ha Jung-jae, concert director at HYBE 360 Concert Production Studio 1, said the goal was “being together with all ARMY,” with the tour highlighting singing, games, and interactive moments as the central focus. As for BTS, the septet is set to release new music and embark on a world tour in 2026. This will mark their first full-group comeback in four years.