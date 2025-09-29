“Cases have been forwarded to prosecution” - BIGHIT MUSIC announces legal action against BTS’ home invasion suspects and malicious post authors

On September 29, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed it has taken legal action against people behind harmful posts targeting BTS and those suspected of trying to break into their homes. The company shared the update on Weverse, stressing its strong stance on protecting artists’ rights and privacy.BIGHIT said these measures came from fan tips and the company’s own monitoring of online spaces, including domestic platforms like Naver, Daum (Jjukbbang Cafe, Women’s Generation, SoulDresser, etc.), Nate, TheQoo, and DC Inside galleries like BTS Gallery, Male Celebs Gallery, and Domestic Entertainment Gallery. They also kept tabs on music sites such as Melon, Bugs Music, Genie Music, and international social media channels like X, Instagram, and YouTube. The company highlighted that even anonymous accounts don’t protect people from punishment. “Acts that defame others, such as slandering artists, using insulting language, or spreading unfounded rumors, are subject to criminal punishment under laws such as the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection,” BIGHIT stated. They stressed they will use every legal tool to respond firmly to illegal acts. Some complaints from last year were already sent to the prosecution in July with recommendations for indictment. Investigations for this year’s cases are ongoing. Suspects are being summoned for questioning, and some face warrants as part of the process. BIGHIT also addressed recent attempted break-ins at BTS homes, saying the company is working closely with authorities, providing evidence and reports. “Some of these cases have been forwarded to the prosecution, and we will spare no effort in ensuring these individuals face the strictest possible legal consequences,” the agency added. The company reminded the public that going near an artist’s home, observing their residence, leaking personal information, or other invasions of privacy are punishable under trespassing and stalking laws. Such acts cause serious anxiety and distress for the victims. Fans were urged to respect the privacy and safety of artists to maintain a healthy fan culture. Ending with gratitude, the South Korean record label thanked BTS fans for their support. BIGHIT MUSIC previously acted against BTS online harassment in March BTS' (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)On March 31, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC, gave fans an update on Weverse, about legal actions against people posting harmful content about the group. The agency confirmed that several individuals behind malicious posts have been identified. “Some of the defendants have been fined, while others have had their cases forwarded to the prosecution, with investigations ongoing. A few are currently undergoing trials. We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible for malicious posts are held accountable and face appropriate penalties,” they said.BIGHIT also named a YouTuber, Taldeok Camp, described as a “cyber wrecker,” who posted damaging content against BTS. The first-instance court ruled the person liable for 76 million KRW in damages. Taldeok Camp has appealed, and the agency said they are actively responding in the appellate process to ensure full accountability. They also addressed a stalking case from last year. The person was caught in the act and fined 10 million KRW. The company said it continues to track harmful posts on domestic and international platforms, gather evidence, and file complaints with authorities. BIGHIT encouraged fans to report violations through the HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website.Currently, BTS are preparing for their long-awaited comeback in spring 2026 after their military discharge.