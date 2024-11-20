BTS’ Jin set to receive ‘Millions Album Plaque’ as he enters the ‘MelOn Hall of Fame’ for Happy

BTS’ Jin has officially been inducted into the "MelOn Hall of Fame" as of November 20, 2024, marking a milestone in his solo career. This achievement comes after his solo debut album, Happy, garnered over 2 million streams on the platform within 24 hours of its release.

The album surpassed the streaming record previously held by EXO’s Baekhyun with his album Hello, World. Recognizing this milestone, Jin will be honored with the prestigious "Millions Album" Plaque. This award is given to artists whose albums achieve a specific number of streams within a designated time frame, signifying their impact and success in the music industry.

The physical medallion will be presented to Jin at the 2024 Melon Music Awards ceremony, set to take place on November 30. Fans worldwide are celebrating this moment, as it marks the first time his solo work has received such recognition on this scale.

BTS' Jin is the highest-charting male K-pop artist on MelOn currently

The "Million Album Plaque" is a prestigious award granted to artists whose albums achieve significant milestones in sales or streaming, often defined by exceeding one million physical copies sold or reaching the equivalent in digital streams.

In South Korea, where digital music consumption dominates the industry, platforms like MelOn have adopted this award to celebrate artists whose work achieves remarkable popularity and influence.

MelOn, the most prominent music streaming platform in South Korea, has become synonymous with musical success in the region. Achieving a milestone on the platform is a major accomplishment, as it represents a large portion of the nation’s music audience. MelOn also hosts the annual MelOn Music Awards (MMA), which recognizes artists who have succeeded throughout the year, including presenting plaques and trophies for key accomplishments.

Recently, Jin, a member of BTS, achieved a milestone following his return from military service and the release of his debut solo album Happy on November 15, 2024. Within just 8 hours of release, the album surpassed 1 million streams on Melon, qualifying him for induction into the prestigious MelOn Hall of Fame.

The album continued its trajectory, reaching 2,625,600 streams in under 24 hours, earning Jin a "Million Album Plaque" from Melon. This achievement has also established him as the highest-ranking male soloist currently on the platform.

The album's title track, Running Wild, and Heart on the Window, featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy, have also each surpassed 1 million streams on MelOn.

Fans eagerly anticipate whether the idol will attend the 2024 MelOn Music Awards, where the "Million Album Plaque" will be officially presented. Many are hopeful for a live performance during the event. Meanwhile, other BTS members have also been nominated for awards at the MMA 2024.

