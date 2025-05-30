BTS' Jungkook is set to be immortalized as a Funko Pop once again. The singer's look from his hit song Seven will be recreated as a limited edition Funko Pop. This collectible item will be on sale from July 4, 2025. The news was announced on Funko Pop's official social media account on May 29, 2025. The Funko Pops will be available to buy on Amazon and Entertainment Earth. The prices of the products have not yet been revealed.

This is not the first time that BTS' Jungkook will have a Funko Pop to his name. In the past, all seven BTS members have had their special edition outfits recreated as Funko Pops. However, this is the first time that the singer's solo song Seven is getting a themed toy remake of its own. The song was released before he enlisted in the military.

All you need to know about BTS Jungkook's song Seven

Jungkook's single Seven was released in 2023 with American singer Latto in a guest feature. The song boasts of UK garage pop music with lyrics narrating a desire to spend one's life with their lover.

The song also has an explicit version, which was included in his solo debut album, Golden. Actress Han So-hee appeared in the music video, which was directed by British directors Bradley & Pablo. In the music video, Jungkook and Han So-hee are in a restaurant as tragedy strikes. However, he continues to sing the song and express his affection through the lyrics.

Since its release, the song has gained immense popularity by charting on music charts across the globe. Upon its release, Seven debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and the Global 200. This marked a first number one for both artists. It also became the fastest song in history to surpass one billion streams on Spotify, eventually becoming the most-streamed collaboration of 2023 on the platform.

Seven also has remix versions with David Guetta and Alesso giving their spins to the track.

What is on the agenda for Jungkook this year?

The youngest member of BTS is slated to be discharged from the military on June 11, along with member Jimin. Members RM and V will be discharged a day early, on June 10. Member Suga will be the last to be discharged on June 21.

After all members are back from the military, a BTS reunion is said to be on the cards. If HYBE's top executives and the online rumors are to be believed, BTS might release new music by the end of this year.

