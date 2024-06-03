BTS’ Jungkook makes a return on Weverse with a heartfelt message for RM and ARMYs

BTS' Jungkook made a highly anticipated return to the social media platform on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The singer broke his silence on social media after being absent for a few months, as he has been fulfilling his mandatory military service since December 2023. Jungkook's post had fans excited, as they were eagerly awaiting more updates from him.

In the post, the singer shared a comment about fellow BTS member RM's new album. He wrote that RM's album was "so good" and appreciated the group leader's hard work before noting that he couldn't wait to see the other BTS members and fans.

As soon as fans saw the post on Weverse, they were excited and happy to hear from their idol. Many took to social media to share screenshots of the BTS maknae's post, exclaiming that he "came home on Weverse."

Jungkook makes Weverse reappearance after two months

ARMYs (BTS fandom) know that the group has a long-standing tradition of supporting each other, even when they are not physically present. They use social media to extend their support and strengthen their bond with their fandom. This support has been especially evident to the ARMYs since the oldest member of the band, Jin, enlisted in the military in December 2022.

Whenever a member releases a new project, the other members, despite being in the military, use Weverse to communicate their best wishes. The most recent example of this was Jungkook's endorsement of RM's latest album, Right Person, Wrong Place. While all the members weren't able to comment on the album, Jungkook, BTS' youngest member, posted a message on Weverse.

"Joon’s album is so good... Thank you for your hard work. I can't wait to see the members and ARMY," his message read (translated by Google Translate).

In this message, he expressed his appreciation for RM's new album and the hard work he had put into it. Thanking their fans, Jungkook shared his longing to reunite with his fans and beloved bandmates.

The last time Jungkook made an appearance on Weverse to update fans about himself was in March 2024. His recent return has given fans a glimpse into the support that the BTS members have for each other.

BTS members' mutual supporters through the years

The seven members of BTS have shown their camaraderie and support for each other on numerous occasions, both publicly and behind the scenes. From visiting each other before the mandatory enlistment to extending support during their solo careers, the band members have had each other's backs.

In December 2022, Jin became the first member to enlist in the South Korean military. The other members visited him before his departure and expressed their pride and encouragement publicly. They reassured fans that BTS would continue to support each other through their individual and group activities.

In late 2020, Suga underwent shoulder surgery to address a longstanding issue. During his recovery period, the members frequently mentioned him in interviews and on social media, expressing their well wishes and anticipation for his return.

In 2016, V ventured into acting with his role in the historical drama Hwarang. The BTS members supported his acting debut by watching the drama and promoting it among fans. They celebrated his success and expressed their encouragement.

The members have all supported each other through their respective solo careers and their band activities.