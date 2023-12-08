"He taught me a lot about acting": BTS' V dishes about his friendship with Park Seo-joon as he recalls their interaction during Hwarang's filming

On Friday, December 8, Na Young-seok PD and Park Seo-joon surprised BTS' V for his upcoming birthday. While the idol’s birthday falls on December 30, given that he will be serving his mandatory military service during that time, the two threw a small party for him before his departure. Following the initial celebrations, the three sat together on a sofa and talked about various topics while munching over some food and cake.

Among the discussions they had, BTS' V and Park Seo-joon also talked about the evolution of their friendship. The actor revealed that one of the main reasons that their friendship came about was because V boldly approached Seo-joon while filming Hwarang and asked him for advice on acting since it was his first time acting.

The idol added that Seo-joon helped him get better at acting throughout the filming of Hwarang.

"He taught me a lot about acting."

BTS' V expresses gratitude towards Park Seo-joon for helping him with acting during Hwarang’s shooting

BTS' V and Park Seo-joon have been known for their close friendship for years now. The two's friendship, which kicked off with the filming of the K-drama Hwarang, has blossomed into a family-like friendship. From shooting reality shows like Jinny's Kitchen to their random hangout sessions like camping, fans have always excitedly reacted to their contents.

Naturally, when the video of Park Seo-joon and Na Young-seok PD surprising BTS' V for his birthday landed on the internet, fans were elated. During the later parts of the video, Na PD asked Park Seo-joon if he had anything to share with the idol since he might be grateful for certain aspects of their friendship. To this, Park Seo-joon answered that V coming up to him for advice on acting during their Hwarang shooting was one of the major reasons behind the construction of their friendship.

"Actually, I think our friendship was possible because Taehyung approached me first. This is because there is an age difference and we first met through a project called Hwarang, right? You contacted me first."

The idol added to this and said,

"I asked hyung to teach me how to act because it was my first time and I said, “Hyung, please teach me how to act” and he thought I was really pretty when I was doing everything, so he just taught me a lot about acting."

However, this isn't the first time the idol has talked about how the actor helped him during his Hwarang filming. Back in 2022, the Wooga squad, consisting of V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy, released a reality show called In The Soop: Friendcation. In the fourth episode of the series, the idol shared his gratitude towards Seo-joon for passionately teaching him things about acting.

“When I was in Hwarang, Seo-joon really helped me out. It was my first time acting, I was doing concerts and was on tour. I couldn’t grasp what emotion I needed for my lines. It was my first time I felt totally lost. I went to Seo-joon and honestly told him that I didn’t know how to do this. I told him I want to do well. When I told him that, he helped me find the right emotion for each scene, and recorded that in a voice memo.”

Additionally, Park Seo-joon also mentioned several other things he was grateful for concerning his friendship with BTS' V, such as the idol allowing him to stay at his house for almost two months while the actor's place was undergoing interior renovations.